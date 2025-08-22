Who Are The Top 100 Players Rated in NBA 2K26?
NBA 2K26 has officially completed its list of the top 100 players in the game.
Throughout the week, 2K has taken to social media to share the top 100 players in the NBA in the game. Last week, they started by sharing the ratings of the top 10 players on each key attribute.
There were some notable changes to who are the best players in the league, but there were also the usual suspects making the top of the list. Here's a look at the top 100 players in the NBA in 2K26:
Top 100 Rated NBA Players in NBA 2K26
100. Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks (81)
99. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (81)
98. Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers (81)
97. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards (81)
96. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks (81)
95. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (81)
94. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors (81)
93. Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks (81)
92. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers (81)
91. Josh Hart, New York Knicks (81)
90. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (81)
89. Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics (81)
88. C.J. McCollum, Washington Wizards (81)
87. Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans (81)
86. Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers (81)
85. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (81)
84. Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder (81)
83. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (82)
82. Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (82)
81. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (82)
80. Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder (82)
79. Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks (82)
78. Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans (82)
77. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (82)
76. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons (82)
75. Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls (82)
74. Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (82)
73. Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers (82)
72. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets (82)
71. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (82)
70. John Collins, Los Angeles Clippers (82)
69. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls (82)
68. R.J. Barrett, Toronto Raptors (82)
67. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets (82)
66. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs (82)
65. Coby White, Chicago Bulls (83)
64. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (83)
63. Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets (83)
62. Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks (83)
61.Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns (83)
60. Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic (83)
59. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavalier (84)
58. Norman Powell, Miami Heat (84)
57. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (84)
56. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks (84)
55. Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors (84)
54. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (84)
53. Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks (85)
52. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks (85)
51. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (85)
50. DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings (85)
49. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers (85)
48. De'Andre Fox, San Antonio Spurs (85)
47. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings (85)
46. Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves (86)
45. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic (86)
44. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (86)
43. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (86)
42. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (86)
41. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (87)
40. James Butler, Golden State Warriors (87)
39. Derrick White, Boston Celtics (87)
38. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers (87)
37. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (87)
36. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers (87)
35. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (87)
34. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets (87)
33. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (87)
32. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (88)
31. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder (88)
30. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (88)
29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (89)
28. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers (89)
27. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers (89)
26. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (89)
25. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (89)
24. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (90)
23. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)
22. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (90)
21. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (90)
20. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (91)
19. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (91)
18. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (92)
17. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (92)
16. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (92)
15. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (92)
14. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (93)
13. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks (93)
12. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks (93)
11. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (93)
10. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets (93)
9. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (94)
8. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (94)
7. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (94)
6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (94)
5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (95)
4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (95)
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (97)
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (98)
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (98)
One of the biggest leaps from last year to this year's game was Haliburton, who went from a 90 overall in last year's game to a 93. Edwards makes a nice leap into the top 5 for the first time in his career with a 95 overall rating.
For the second straight year, Jokic is tied for first as the highest rated player in the game with a 98. Tied with Jokic is Gilgeous-Alexander who has his highest overall rating with a 98 overall.
Esports Impact
All the ratings are out, and it's time for the gamers to start planning out who they can play as on the court. There weren't too many surprises at the top as Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander shone bright during the 2024 season.
The game is two weeks away with the biggest reveal of the ratings finally out. Now it'll be all about how the feel of the game and the controls are that can make the difference on how the game compares to last year's title.