NBA 2K26: The Top Player Ratings in Every Major Stat
With the release of NBA 2K26 just around the corner, the game has been busy sharing all the key ratings for each of the players.
Over the past week, the game has been focused on releasing the ratings for the players in the game. This has been from the overall ratings, but it all started with the key attributes that defines who a player is.
Gamers have learned who the best shooters are in the game and who can dominate in the post on defense. Here is a list of the top 10 players at key attributes the game shared via social media:
Top 10 Rated Players At Specific Attributes
Perimeter Defense
1. Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder (94)
2. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (94)
3. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder (93)
4. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (93)
5. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (92)
6. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (91)
7. Derrick White, Boston Celtics (91)
8. Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (91)
9. Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (90)
10. OG Anunboy, New York Knicks (90)
Post Control
1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (98)
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (96)
3. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (93)
4. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers (91)
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (90)
6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (89)
7. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets (89)
8. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Packers (89)
9. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (88)
10. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (87)
Driving Dunk
1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (97)
2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (96)
3. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks (96)
4. Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (96)
5. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (95)
6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (94)
7. Derrick Jones Jr., Los Angeles Clippers (94)
8. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings (94)
9. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets (94)
10. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (93)
Block
1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (99)
2. Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder (97)
3. Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers (95)
4. Donovan Clingan, Portlant Trail Blazers (93)
5. Walker Kessler, Indiana Pacers (93)
6. Adem Bona, Philadelphia Sixers (91)
7. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic (91)
8. Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks (91)
9. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (91)
10. Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (90)
Steal
1. Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers (98)
2. Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (98)
3. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder (97)
4. Kris Dunn, Los Angeles Clippers (97)
5. Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings (96)
6. Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder (96)
7. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (96)
8. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets (94)
9. Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (90)
10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (90)
Speed With Ball
1. De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs (97)
2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (95)
3. Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors (95)
4. Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (95)
5. Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans (92)
6. Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves (91)
7. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (90)
8. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (90)
9. Amen Thompson Houston Rockets (90)
10. Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings (90)
Ball Handle
1. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (99)
2. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (97)
3. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (96)
4. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (96)
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (95)
6. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks (95)
7. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers (95)
8. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (95)
9. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (93)
10. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets (92)
Mid-Range Shot
1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (98)
2. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (98)
3. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets (97)
4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (97)
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (97)
6. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers (97)
7. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (97)
8. DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings (96)
9. Miles McBride, New York Knicks (96)
10. Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards (96)
Three-Point Shot
1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (99)
2. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets (91)
3. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks (89)
4. Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic (88)
5. Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder (88)
6. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings (87)
7. Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (87)
8. Luke Kennard, Atlanta Hawks (87)
9. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics (87)
10. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (87)
Esports Impact
It's important to know who the best players are on certain attributes. This helps in knowing how to properly build your teams around the best offensive and defensive players in the game.
There are other attributes to keep in mind when playing the game, but these are the game changers that can make the difference in winning and losing games. Now the next big thing is to know who are the best overall players in the game.