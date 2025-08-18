NBA 2K26 Making History With New WNBA Options
History is going to be made on NBA 2K26 that will make it possible to imagine what a basketball game would be like with Steph Curry and Caitlin Clark on the same court.
It was announced that MyTEAM is going to allow NBA and WNBA players to play on the same court for the first time ever in 2K history.
"MyTEAM is where competition meets a basketball fan’s wildest imagination,” said VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts, Erick Boenisch via Yahoo!. “By integrating the WNBA into one of our most popular modes, we’re not only giving players the opportunity to customize their all-time dream rosters but shining a spotlight on some of the game’s most iconic hoopers. We’re looking forward to giving our players a new and deeper way to engage with the WNBA. But there is so much more coming to MyTEAM this year - from All-Star Team-Up to new weekly cash prizes in King of the Court, there have never been more ways to compete with friends and win big."
How to Play Both NBA and WNBA Players on the Same Court?
The big part of MyTEAM that is changing is that gamers will be able to collect WNBA player cards for the first time ever. That will allow people to start pairing NBA and WNBA players together, so someone can have LeBron James and Angel Reece on the same team playing with each other.
For those who are worried about any competitive disadvantages between the players, the game will have badges and attributes that will help make every player, whether they are in the NBA or WNBA, have balanced gameplay. This makes gamers less concerned about one team being better than the other, as it relies on the specific badges and attributes of the player's cards.
Gamers can also look forward to the new addition of Game Changer Cards to MyTEAM. These are simply cards that can provide special power ups for players on the court during the game.
Esports Impact
This is a significant move that will change the experience of playing NBA 2K. It will create a more inclusive environment for all men and women who play the game and will remind some of watching the Celebrity Game on All-Star weekend, but with the best players in the world playing against each other.
Gamers shouldn't see this as "settling" any debates on who would be better between Clark and Curry on the court. This is more about celebrating the best traits of each player in the NBA and WNBA and using them to the gamer's advantage in MyTEAM.