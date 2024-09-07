Esports illustrated

Is NBA2K25 Cross Platform?

It's the question many NBA 2K25 players are curious about.

Sage Datuin

NBA 2k25
NBA 2k25 /

NBA 2K25 is officially out as avid basketball fans and gamers are set on playing the newest iteration of the NBA 2K series. With a wide variety of various features through virtual currency available, many players are itching to take their skills to the online world against their friends.

However, one of the biggest questions that many players have regarding NBA 2K25 is if this option is available to players through cross platform.

Is NBA 2K25 Cross Platform?

There will be cross-platform available between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you are playing on one of these two consoles then you will be able to challenge friends to a match.

While 2K Games did not provide any information or explanation as to why cross platform was only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, they did state the following regarding the PC version of the game.

“The PC version of the game will not have crossplay functionality with other platforms. Crossplay in NBA 2K25 will only be available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

Related Article: How to Earn Virtual Currency in NBA 2K25

Unfortunately, if you are playing NBA 2K25 on PC or Nintendo Switch, then you will be unable to play cross platform with friends. While it is uncertain as to why this is the case, only time will tell if that ultimately does change in the coming months.

That’s everything you need to know about cross platform play on NBA2K25. While there is a mixed answer depending on your console, NBA2K25’s release and new features will still be exciting enough to experience it in its entirety.

Those looking for more information regarding NBA 2K25 should be sure to check out our release guide on the game’s release. Additionally, those looking to gain freebies or information on the Top 25 players in NBA 2K25

Published
Sage Datuin

SAGE DATUIN

Sage got his start in esports as a volunteer writer in 2016 for esports organization, Dignitas. Since then, he has continued to work on his craft as a journalist and reporter for a number of established esports publications, such as esports.gg, Unikrn, Akshon Esports, Howla, The Player’s Lobby, Nerd Street Gamers, and most recently Dot Esports. Now, as a member of Esports Illustrated’s content team, Sage’s primary duties are centered around creating groundbreaking written and video content about the esports industry that impacts the community in a meaningful way. Sage graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and Informatics. There, he was a member of the Rutgers Esports Executive Board, both as the head of the fighting game community and a videographer/photographer for the Content team.

Home/Sports Games