Is NBA2K25 Cross Platform?
NBA 2K25 is officially out as avid basketball fans and gamers are set on playing the newest iteration of the NBA 2K series. With a wide variety of various features through virtual currency available, many players are itching to take their skills to the online world against their friends.
However, one of the biggest questions that many players have regarding NBA 2K25 is if this option is available to players through cross platform.
There will be cross-platform available between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you are playing on one of these two consoles then you will be able to challenge friends to a match.
While 2K Games did not provide any information or explanation as to why cross platform was only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, they did state the following regarding the PC version of the game.
“The PC version of the game will not have crossplay functionality with other platforms. Crossplay in NBA 2K25 will only be available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.”
Unfortunately, if you are playing NBA 2K25 on PC or Nintendo Switch, then you will be unable to play cross platform with friends. While it is uncertain as to why this is the case, only time will tell if that ultimately does change in the coming months.
That’s everything you need to know about cross platform play on NBA2K25. While there is a mixed answer depending on your console, NBA2K25’s release and new features will still be exciting enough to experience it in its entirety.
That's everything you need to know about cross platform play on NBA2K25. While there is a mixed answer depending on your console, NBA2K25's release and new features will still be exciting enough to experience it in its entirety.