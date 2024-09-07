Esports illustrated

Is NBA2K25 on Gamepass?

Will Gamepass/PlayStation Plus offer NBA 2K25?

One of the most exciting features for NBA 2K players is the opportunity to play their friends online in an NBA 2K Game. With many features and gamemodes available for players, the annual release of the NBA 2K series is one that has players brimming with multiple questions about their newest edition, NBA 2K25.

However, one of the biggest questions that many players have regarding NBA 2K25 is if this option is available to players on Gamepass?

As of writing, there is currently no news if NBA 2K25 will be available on Gamepass or PlayStation Plus. While NBA 2K24 was previously on Xbox Gamepass, it was removed from the game in August 2024. However, given the release of NBA 2K25 on September 6, 2024, it is possible that this feature could eventually be available for NBA 2K25.

That being said, there will be cross-platform available between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So If you are playing on one of these two consoles then you will be able to challenge friends to a match. Unfortunately, this feature will not be available on PC or Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, if you are playing NBA 2K25 on PC or Nintendo Switch, then you will be unable to play cross platform with friends. While it is uncertain as to why this is the case, only time will tell if that ultimately does change in the coming months.

That’s everything you need to know about if NBA 2K25 is on Gamepass and PlayStation Plus. Those looking for more information regarding NBA 2K25 should be sure to check out our release guide on the game’s release. Additionally, those looking to gain freebies or information on the Top 25 players in NBA 2K25.

