7 Things You Must Know About NBA2K25 MyCareer
NBA 2K25 MyCareer mode is the game’s single player story mode that watches each player's specific MyPlayer embark on their journey to become the best NBA player in the world. While this goal may seem daunting for new NBA 2K players, that goal is something that every person who picks up NBA 2K25 can achieve.
However, in order to reach these NBA 2K25 MyCareer goals, you will need a set layout of guidelines that will greatly increase your chances of being able to capitalize on freebies and basic knowledge to get there.
Here is everything you need to know about NBA 2K25 MyCareer mode and how you can embark on your own journey towards becoming the best NBA 2K25 player you can be.
NBA 2K25 Game Difficulty
Before you start your MyCareer campaign, be sure to check the difficulty levels in the game as this will greatly help you progress in the single-player mode. While your ego may want to choose the Hall of Fame level of difficulty, losing every match will make you want to drop NBA 2K25. Our recommendation would be Pro or All-Star mode. If you are looking for more of a challenge as you learn more about the game’s fundamentals, choose All-Star. If you are looking for leisurely fun with some challenge, choose pro.
The Arena
First things first, you will need to enter The Arena to truly kickstart your MyCareer mode where you will need to select a personal goal for your first season. The goal you select will affect which Key Games you will need to play in MyCareer mode.
After that, you will want to speak to Donna about your Media Day Interview where you will head to the elevator to the practice facility to speak with the Media. While your answers will impact you as a player, make whatever decision you like as that will dictate your personal style.
MyPlayer custom attributes
You can customize their player builds through attribute points that can be used to customize player height, weight, wingspan, and attribute allocation. However, players are also able to use these points towards physical traits in-game.
Here are the following four traits:
- Agility: How fast the player can accelerate, move laterally, and move in short bursts.
- Speed: How fast the player can run around the basketball court without the ball.
- Strength: How strong a player can win contact battles. Furthermore, this also helps dictate how successful the player can stand their ground when around the basketball rim.
- Vertical: A player’s jump height that dictates their ability to dunk, grab rebounds, and block balls.
How you build your players will depend on their specific positions. While you will want a mix of all four abilities, some positions like Point Guard would serve well with a focus on Speed and Agility. Meanwhile, Centers should place their focus on Strength and Vertical to grab more rebounds and block more shots.
Be sure that everything is set the way you want your player to be built before doing attribute upgrades or else you might be stuck wasting money on a player build that doesn’t suit your playstyle. However, if you want to play like Nikola Jokic, choose the Nikola Jokic build and you will be granted a similar skillset to him. Be forewarned that your base Overall Rating will start at 60. So give it some time and don’t fret if your MyPlayer is not a three-time NBA MVP just yet.
How to boost overall rating in NBA 2K25
Unless NBA 2K25 players bought the All-Star Edition and automatically start their MyCareer campaign with 100,000 VC, MyPlayer will start your player at a 60 Overall Rating.
Related Article: Kai Cenat Has a Message for NBA 2K25 Devs
As indicated by our Top 25 Players in NBA 2K25 list, a 60 overall rating is extremely low which means you will struggle early on. In order to improve this rating, players will need to pass the ball often, earn assists, focus on quality shots, and play good defense. While this sounds difficult, you will garner Virtual Currency regardless of wins or losses. However, you will gain more VC based on your performance during these matches.
NBA 2K25 Badges
Another thing to note in NBA2K25 MyCareer mode is the Badges system which features a total of 40 badges. Here, players will be able to unlock better builds. These are all the various badge tiers players can obtain from lowest to highest.
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Hall of Fame (Purple)
- Legend (Red)
NBA 2K25 has a player’s MyCareer journey begin at your MyCourt Apartment where your manager Patrick Wells gives you three options to start your career. We recommend revisiting your come-up with Heart of A Dynasty, a feature across the court in your apartment.
Heart of A Dynasty offers you four different levels that each feature different objectives required to win. The major thing to note is to try and get the three-star reward for each level that can reward players with Virtual Currency in NBA 2K25. Players can earn over 5,000 VC when completing all missions.
Explore the NBA 2K25 MyCareer city
Once Heart of a Dynasty is completed, be sure to explore the new city by taking part in various activities to garner extra rewards.
What is available in the MyCareer mode city?
Below are various activities that you can partake in throughout that city where each activity nets you different goodies.
- Ronnie 2K: Offers players the Rebirth Questline
- Chris Brickley’s Gym: Chris Brickley runs 3-on-3s during the weekdays and 5-on-5s throughout the weekends. These matches accelerate badge progression depending on the difficulty. Easy is 2x badge progression, medium is 3x badge progression, and hard is 4x badge progression.
- Art of Shooting Gym with Chris Matthews: Work with Chris Matthews to improve your hot and lethal shooting zones with one of three drills. Each of these drills will last a set amount of time where longer drills give players a higher challenge and reward.
- Gatorade Training Facility: Players can upgrade their Stamina and gain additional turbo meter and earn MyPoints every week here.
- Subways: NBA 2K25’s fast travel system that allows you to move from one place to another quickly.
- The Track: A racetrack that offers Virtual Currency to the best racer every week where participation earns you some Virtual Currency. However, those dedicated to getting better could position themselves for a shot at 1,000,000 Virtual Currency.
While you do not need to become a master of The City instantaneously, completing some of the quests will help you gather some items that will help improve your MyPlayer in the long run.
While you do not need to become a master of The City instantaneously, completing some of the quests will help you gather some items that will help improve your MyPlayer in the long run.
Spend your Virtual Currency wisely
Virtual Currency in NBA 2K25 is extremely important as it is rare to come by compared to previous iterations of the game. Additionally, VC will help you boost your overall MyPlayer rating and also help you acquire some unique items.
While you can earn extra VC through NBA 2K25 Locker Codes and Virtual Currency Bundles, the amount of Virtual Currency you earn will also depend on the difficulty you are playing in MyCareer mode.
NBA 2K25 Virtual Currency at each difficulty
- Rookie – 30% VC & 75% MyPoints Modifier
- Semi-Pro – 60% VC & 85% MyPoints Modifier
- Pro – 100% VC & 100% MyPoints Modifier
- All-Star – 120% VC & 120% MyPoints Modifier
- Superstar – 140% VC & 135% MyPoints Modifier
- Hall of Fame – 160% VC & 150% MyPoints Modifier
Well, that wraps up everything you need to know about NBA 2K25’s MyCareer Mode. Whether you are a beginner or a veteran of the NBA 2K series, there are many new changes to the game’s system that are certain to stumble even the most experienced players. While the learning curve may be intimidating at first, be sure to continue having fun with the game. While you may want to earn the most Virtual Currency possible through the Hall of Fame difficulty, be honest with yourself. Choose the options and style you want your NBA 2K25 journey to follow.
While this MyCareer Guide provides a rough guideline on how you can steadily grow as an NBA 2K25 player, you are in control of the decisions that you ultimately take in the game.
Those looking to learn more about NBA 2K25 should be sure to check out our release guide on the game.