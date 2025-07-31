New Sports Games Confirmed for Switch 2 Launch This Year
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 since its release, as more new games are coming to the console.
During the Nintendo Direct, three sports games were confirmed to be part of the Nintendo Switch 2, with the games scheduled for release between August and sometime in the fall. Owners of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to play multiple types of sports games, including some of the biggest ones in the world.
Let's take a look at the sports video games that will be available on the console in the upcoming months.
What New Sports Titles Can Be Played on Nintendo Switch 2?
EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, when the game releases on August 14. The Madden series has not been included on any of Nintendo's consoles since Madden 13 was available on the Wii U
Another EA Sports title, FC 26, is also making its way to the Switch 2. They showed a trailer of the game's console gameplay. It is worth mentioning that a note at the bottom of the trailer states that some features in the game will not be available for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 26 when it comes out on the other consoles.
Another sports game to mention is the new basketball game, NBA Bounce. The arcade-style basketball team will feature all 30 licensed NBA teams, as gamers can play as different types of characters. Other game modes included are Training, Full Season, and Party Mode. No release date has been announced, as the target date is Fall 2025, and the game will also be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Esports Impact
Gamers will be excited about the expansion of sports video games hitting the console with plenty of opportunities to either get on the court or on the field. The only concerns as to what features or modes could be held back with it being on the Switch. There have been times where a game can feel completely different from the Switch to the other main ones like Xbox and PlayStation.
Another interesting aspect is what the online portion of these games on Nintendo Switch 2 will look like, as developers want to compete with games from all over the world. Players can only hope that other sports titles will find their way onto the Switch 2 for more variety.
