How to Improve Your Golfer's Attributes in PGA Tour 2K25
One of the most significant decisions in PGA Tour 2K25 is which of the five archetypes to choose for your golfer. After that, what is the best way to level them up?
What Are the Attributes & How Do They Work
Players will have APs or “Attribute Points” they can use to improve their ratings. APs cost VC, though, so that should be kept in mind. One AP equals 150 VC, so there is a price to pay when adding to each attribute.
12 total attributes impact your golfer from when they first lift their club to when the ball lands on the ground. Here’s a look at each attribute and what each of them entails:
- Power – How far the golfer can hit the ball, how high it can travel, and how much spin is on it when in the air.
- Contact – This is tied to how many hooks or slices there are when hitting the ball. There is a white section at the top of the swing meter to hit in that will determine how much hook or slice there is.
- Swing Path – These deals with the push or pull of the swing. On the same swing meter, there is a white section at the bottom that works the same as contact as it will determine the pull or push of the swing.
- Correction – This deals with how much your axis is on the swing. If your axis swing line is straight, the ball's direction will go straight with its path. If your axis swing line is one direction or another, it will affect the direction of the swing path.
- Shaping—This deals with how much you want to draw it or how much you want to fade it, which can impact the meter.
- Recovery— If your ball lands in the rough, the percentage of how you would hit the ball on the green at 100% decreases. Recovery can help increase that specific decreased percentage to get as close as possible to 100%.
- Rhythm – This refers to how fast or slow the golfer's club swing is. The fastest a golfer swings the club, the further the ball goes.
- Transition – This determines the back swing to down swing forgiveness to help keep your swing more consistent.
- Putt Weight – This focuses on the distance it goes on putts whether it goes too far or not far enough.
- Putt Contact— New to the game, this attribute determines when you hit it whether it stays online or goes off course.
- Putt Rhythm – Similar to rhythm, if the club swings fast, the ball will go further in distance.
- Putt Path— This also works the same as the swing path: if the meter line is left, you will pull the shot, and if it is more to the right, you will push it.
How to Level Up Each Attribute Properly
Each attribute is connected to another attribute at some level. Here are the ones that are connected:
- Power & Contact
- Swing Path & Correction
- Shaping & Recovery
- Rhythm & Transition
- Putt Weight & Putt Contact
- Putt Rhythm & Putt Path
First, when you put the points in an attribute, the most an individual attribute can level up is 25 APs more than it initially starts. For example, if your power is at a 42 rating, you can use all 25 APs and get it up to a maximum of 67.
Be careful when using APs, though. The more you add to an attribute, the fewer APs you can add to its connected attribute. For example, the more you add to Power, the less you can add to Contact.
The grey bar area underneath each attribute determines this. The grey bar on one connected attribute decreases as you add to the other.
Being more strategic about where to put APs becomes much more critical, as this lessens the chances of drastically improving a connected attribute.
Which Attributes Are Most Important to Improve?
PGA Tour 2K25’s new swing mechanics make it much more critical to ensure the club's swing is perfect. That’s why it is much more important to focus on how good your swing is versus how hard you can hit the ball.
The big ones to focus on are Contact, Swing Path, and Correction; these are the basic ones to improve. Different archetypes might have players looking at other attributes to improve so choose wisely. Still, those three can continuously be improved upon all five archetypes to make your experience easier.
Esports Impact
Your golfer will have strengths and weaknesses, so it is essential to understand what your strengths are in the game versus what you struggle with. Especially going into tournaments, you’ll need to know the course and each hole so your golfer can succeed in hitting it. Leveling up your golfer the wrong way can lead to off-path shots that will put you in a position to finish with a bogey or worse.
