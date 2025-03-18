10 Best Courses to Play in PGA Tour 2K25 Ranked
One of the most important aspects of playing PGA Tour 2K25 is knowing the surroundings of the courses.
This year's edition of the game features 45 courses to play on and even gives players the opportunity to create their own course in the Course Designer mode. Gamers will get a real sense of how the courses play out while being able to admire the beauty and the variety that each course delivers.
So what are the best ones to play on? Here's a look at the 10 best course in the game.
Top 10 Best Courses in PGA Tour 2K25
1. Pebble Beach (California, USA)
The uniqueness of Pebble Beach makes it one of the most famous golf courses. The beauty of having the course just off the course makes it a marvel to look at, but it also presents its challenges. One hit off to the beautiful Pacific Ocean next to the course could doom golfers' final score. Watch out for hole seven at Pebble Beach, as it is one of the most challenging holes in all of golf.
2. TPC Sawgrass (Florida, USA)
Compared to other courses, TPC Sawgrass has an excellent combination of being challenging at certain holes while being doable. This course will test golfers' ability to find the right balance between when to rip it or play more conservatively. The most rewarding section of TPC Sawgrass is the final two holes, some of the best final holes to play in golf. Knock those out of the park on the home stretch, and then golfers can celebrate by beating an iconic course.
3. Oakmont Country Club (Pennsylvania, USA)
Oakmont Country Club is not for the weak, as it can have its rough edges, but it can take your breath away from the simplistic beauty of the course. This course will challenge your ability to putt and has a blend of rugged slopes and even rougher greens. It's another iconic course that many golfers consider the toughest one to play on, so be cautious about picking to play on this one if you are new to the game.
4. Royal Portrush Golf Club (Northern Ireland, UK)
Northern Ireland offers spectacular sights and sounds for golfers who hit it off the Royal Portrush Golf Club tee. While the environment is mesmerizing, the greens can present problems. A simple mistake on this course can be very unforgiving and lead to some unwanted high scores.
5. Quail Hollow Club (North Carolina, USA)
Let's discuss the elephant in the room with Quail Hollow Club: The Green Mile is the shining part of this course as the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes devastate golfers that don't leave many at par. To succeed at Quail Hollow Club, golfers must get off to a fast start and pick up a massive lead before ending the nightmarish but equally fun final three holes. If golfers can avoid the sandpits of the course, it will all be a wash when they survive the 18th hole with a fist in the air for victory.
6. Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (North Carolina, USA)
Accuracy is key when taking shots at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, as any mishaps could cause the ball to roll off the green. Golfers at this course must know where the dips are coming from and which club will be best. If golfers do the math correctly, it's a challenging course with massive rewards.
7. Copperhead Course (Florida, USA)
If golfers are not a fan of the Green Mile at Quail Hollow Club, let's introduce the Snake Pit, the adequately named final three holes of Copperhead Course. This tremendously puzzling back end of the course has golfers questioning the elevations of the holes and could cost golfers big time if not calculated correctly. Another prime example of knowing the surroundings and keeping up on the math. Otherwise, the golf ball will land and roll into the danger zone.
8. East Lake Golf Club (Georgia, USA)
Here is another course where golfers will make sure they are on their toes the whole time. Not one hole is the same, and every hole presents a different challenge. Here is a course where gamers need to be able to do it all, from the first drive to putting, to ensure they can keep a low score.
9. Payne's Valley (Missouri, USA)
This unique course created by Tiger Woods is more well known for its looks and sounds. Payne's Valley has everything from beautiful water views to an impressive layout. The course is also known for its 19th hole, The Rock, a par three surrounded by water. It's fun for golfers to play on and plenty to look at.
10. The Riviera Country Club (California, USA)
Check out one of the more fascinating courses: The Riviera Country Club, which could be deceiving. At moments, it may look like the most straightforward course to play on, but as golfers go through each hole, when golfers see a bunker in the middle of the green, they will realize this isn't any ordinary course. This course is fun because it keeps gamers interested in their surroundings and guessing.
Esports Impact
When going up against the competition, it is essential to make sure to play on every course to get an understanding of how they work. Some are more driver-friendly, while some could demand more knowledge of the ups and downs when putting. It's recommended to play some exhibition matches on these courses before taking off so gamers can better scores when it counts the most.
