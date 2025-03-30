PGA Tour 2K25 Skill Tree Guide - How to Level Up Your Golfer
PGA Tour 2K25 gives golfers a robust system to leveling up their players in ways it has not done over the years.
Each golfer has a skill tree they use to progress through, learning different types of shots. These will help with how the ball is hit off the tee, what the approach shot will look like, and how to sink those tough putts.
Here is a full guide into how the Skill Tree works and recommendations on what to learn and what golfers can avoid.
Guide to Skill Tree
Before going into the specifics of the Skill Tree, it's essential to understand its full function. There are five different skill trees, with each having boosts to pick from to make the shots even better.
When your golfer levels up on the course, you will receive five skill points to be used wherever on the Skill Tree. You can earn up to 500 skill points, which equals a 99 over. The more you play, the more skill points you will receive.
So what are the Skill Trees, and what are the best ways to level up the golfer?,
Tee
Tee skill shots involve everything that happens with your first hit on the par. Different skills will affect how far your drive goes and the ball's direction. There are four types of skills to learn from the Tee Skill Tree.
- Tee Shot - This is a typical shot off the tee that offers more forgiveness but lacks the required power
- Power Drive - It provides your golfer with a significant power advantage, allowing the ball to carry further. The downfall is that it offers less forgiveness, so if your shot falls outside the grey area, it
- may not be accurate.
- Choked Tee Shot - A shorter shot to take off the tee that is perfect for those Par 3s, but won't have the power that the Power Drive will have. Expect this one to fall under the 300-yard mark, suitable for a shorter distance drive.
- Stinger - This is a significantly shorter shot, typically about 30 yards shorter than a regular tee shot. It's perfect to use when it's windy and you need a significant amount of runoff over a shorter distance to the hole.
Getting the skills for Tee Shot and Stinger would be the direction to go. The Choked Tee Shot doesn't have too many bearings on how the drive goes, since you can adjust the force of your swing. Power Drive is a nice-to-have but not a must since it is so focused on distance.
Approach
The Approach Skill Tree focuses on when your ball has made the fairway, and now it is time to get on the green. This will have much to do with the height of the ball when it reaches the green and how far it is from the hole. It will have everything from just a few yards out to being almost 200 yards away.
- Approach - This is the regular approach shot when striking the ball from the fairway to as close to the hole as possible.
- Choked Approach - It's a slightly shorter shot from the one taken with Approach. There is an improvement in the forgiveness with the grey bar being bigger.
- Off the Deck - This is a low shot taken from the fairway, but it carries more distance and will impart some roll at the end, making it one of the most efficient skills to have.
- Pitch - It's a shorter shot that has a little roll out to it. It does have wide forgiveness to it.
- Spinner - It gives the ball great spin when your golfer hits it and has high accuracy to get it near the hole. It's a valuable skill to use when you're right on the edge of the green.
- Runner - This will give your ball a lot of roll, allowing it to travel a bit further in terms of yardage. It is locked to just Iron clubs, so use this with the medium shots to the hole.
- Knocked Down - This skill is locked for medium to higher irons. It has low ball flight and minimum rollouts, so this is a more precise approach.
The best ones to purchase boosts for are Approach and Pitch. Off the Deck is one of the better skills in the game, but you have to get Choked Approach first so bite the bullet on getting both. Knocked Down is nice to have, but it is expensive and will take a lot of grinding to get that one.
Recovery
If the approach doesn't go according to plan, Recovery will help you get back on track with getting onto the green. These shots are ones to take in the rough on the outside of the green so they will be very specific in distance and angles to take to get closer to the hole.
- Punch - This is a low-flying ball that is ideal for hitting under trees. Any club will work on this skill, but the distance of the shot will be less than that of others.
- Choked Punch - It will take a few yards off the punch, which is the only significant difference.
- Recovery - This skill set is typically given last. The grey area on the meter is significantly larger, which means more leeway.
- Flop - Good to use for a longer distance outside of the green to get as close to the hole as possible.
- Super Flop - This one can only be used on wedges. It has a narrow forgiveness window that can carry a shorter distance, but a higher shot.
Recovery takes a long time to achieve, but it would be worth it to power through and reap some of the benefits. Flop is another one worth getting and adding boosts on.
Bunker
The ball is hit, and now your golfer has to get out of the sand pit of the bunker. Four skills can be used in Bunker to help get the ball out of there whether they are long or short shots.
- Splash - This is the perfect blend of distance, helping your shots roll out 10-20 yards further to get that much closer to the hole.
- Power Pick - It's a more reduced rollout, but suitable for fairway bunker needing more distance. This will help golfers get out of a jam if they are in the bunker with 150-200 yards from the hole.
- Blast - This is a lower shot that resembles a line shot. It will have more roll out when approaching the hole from the bunker.
- Pick - This has a ton of spin control on your shots and won't have the rollout, so it will be all about using this for short shots.
Splash is a must for getting boosts, as that is the most important of the bunker shots. Pick is another one to spend SP on and get the boosts, as it is great for precise shots.
Green
It's the last shot or two to get into the hole, and every hit on the green could be the difference, making a birdie or a bogey. There are six skills to learn from here that will help putting easier.
- Green Reader - When purchased, it will make reading easier when taking your short shot to the hole. It helps your feet line up better to sink the putt.
- Putt - This is the essential skill that helps with a routine putt. There aren't many unique qualities to this one.
- Chip - This is a shorter shot, but the rollout helps with getting the ball closer to or in the hole.
- Lag Putt - It will affect your accuracy as it dips, but you will be able to sink a longer putt.
- Texas Wedge - This will give you the power needed to hit the putt as far as necessary, but the accuracy will drop, and it will get more complicated to determine what angles to take on the long shot.
- Bump & Run - Golfers have to get to at least a 9-iron. It's the safer shot that can get the ball close to the hole without overshooting it, but won't get you where the ball needs to be.
Chip and Putt will be the primary focus and will receive all the boosts for those. The Green Reader is expensive and requires a lot of work to obtain, but it is beneficial for making it more manageable.
Esports Impact
With the importance of every shot, earning those essential skills compared to others helps in understanding how to best level up your golfer. You can get to the essential ones first and add on later as you develop. When tournament time rolls around, have the right skills in place so it is easier to win against more skilled golfers.
