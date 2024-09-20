All NBA Players Removed from NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 features a wide assortment of various NBA players that range from superstar talent to bench players looking to have a breakout season. Despite this vast pool of NBA players available in the game. However, numerous players who have stepped away from the NBA have been removed from the game entirely.
Whether they are retired, moved to a different league, or are players searching for a new home, these players are not available in NBA 2K25.
Every NBA player removed from NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 has seen several veteran players removed from the NBA 2K series which has sparked a response from various fan bases. The roster of players removed from NBA 2K25 ranges from former NBA champions, popular players, and regular all-stars during their prime.
Here are all the players that have been removed from NBA 2K25:
- Blake Griffin
- John Wall
- Andre Iguodala
- Serge Ibaka
- Goran Dragic
- Meyers Leonard
- Will Barton
- Noah Vonleh
- Nerlens Noel
- Dewayne Dedmon
- Frank Kaminsky
- JaMychal Green
- Rodney McGruder
In total, 13 players were removed from the NBA 2K series. The list is headlined by former superstars Blake Griffin and John Wall. Both Griffin and Wall are former first-overall picks in the NBA draft who became NBA superstars during their prime before injuries derailed their careers. Griffin was well-known for his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons, where he became a six-time all-star throughout his career. Meanwhile, Wall was a five-time all-star for the Washington Wizards before his injuries stunted him to just 74 games in his final four years of play.
Other notable mentions include four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala and 2019 NBA champion Serge Ibaka who both played pivotal roles for their respective teams in playoffs.
While these players are currently not in NBA 2K25, these players could be introduced back into the game through DLC updates.