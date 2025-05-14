Every Sports Game Releasing in 2025 (Non EA Sports) - NBA2K, Tony Hawk and more
Sports games are becoming common as many are being released all year round.
EA Sports is the most significant contributor to released sports games. Other big sports games are scheduled to be released later this year outside of EA, with NBA 2K being the most essential.
From soccer games to basketball games, there are plenty of different sports games for players. 2025 presents more unique games that will have everyone intrigued to try them all.
Here is the full schedule of some of the top sports games released the rest of 2025 that are not EA Sports games.
2025 Sports Games Calendar
Rematch (June 19)
A brand new soccer game, Rematch, is coming out on June 19 on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game went through beta and has three pre-order bundles to choose from, making it more affordable than other sports games. What makes this different from other soccer titles is the focus on five-on-five matches, and gamers will have the chance to play online against others.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (July 11)
In 2020, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remade the first and second games to combine them. They are doing the same on July 11, Pro Skater 3 and 4. The game will feature the most extensive roster of skateboarders in its history, with 28. This will bring back nostalgia to those who used Hawk in the old games.
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (August 21)
Inazuma Eleven is back with its first main series release since 2010. This soccer role-playing game will be released on August 21 worldwide, as it will be available on all main video game consoles, with no mobile releases. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has seen multiple delays in its release since 2018 and should bring some excitement for gamers on the pitch.
Drag X Drive (Summer 2025)
The Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing a different type of sports game to the audience with the new Drag X Drive game. It is a three-on-three basketball game with players who play on wheelchairs and have unique scoring criteria. This new-look basketball game should hold gamers over until the new NBA 2K game is released.
NBA 2K26 (September 2025)
Of the non-EA Sports games, NBA 2K is always the most anticipated sports game release in the second half of the year. No release date has been shared, but it is typically out near the end of September. With the NBA close to finishing its season, more information should be released about the cover athlete, release date, and any new features to the game.
Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots (TBD)
Eight years after the last release of the Everybody's Golf game, it is returning, with Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots on the Nintendo Switch 2. The trailer was shown back in March, with no timetable on when the game would come out. From Wacky Golf to the multiplayer mode, there appears to be plenty of fun on the courses.
Football Manager 26 (TBD)
Fans of the Football Manager franchise were disappointed to hear that the 25th edition of the game was canceled last year. The most significant part of the new game is the move to Unity Engine, which caused some issues with the Football Manager 25 release. While no date has been released on when the game will come out, the expectations are high for this game to deliver.
Backyard Sports (TBD)
After 10 years of not releasing any games, Backyard Sports is back with a game tentatively scheduled to release sometime in 2025. The kid-friendly franchise sports game started back in 1997 and last released a game in 2015. They remastered Backyard Baseball 97 on Windows last year and Android in March. Their beloved franchise looks to make a comeback, with over 60 athletes signed on to feature in the game and some of the game's best players, like Pablo Sanchez.
Esports Impact
Many sports games will be playable online and have cross-play capabilities, making them more engaging. Watch out for big tournaments to be announced from an Esports perspective, especially with NBA 2K, one of the biggest platforms for Esports. With the growing popularity of sports games being released this year, more competition could be coming for players online.
