Big Changes Coming to Rematch After First Closed Beta
The closed beta run for Rematch is complete; there were some bugs that the game's developers were looking into resolving.
Gamers had the chance to sign up for the beta for Rematch before the game came out on June 19. There were issues that were found within the game and were being resolved.
Here's a look at the patch notes from the game this past weekend:
Off-Field Issues
There were instances where a game would start with four versus five players, as the game is working on fixing that.
Remapping was unavailable for gamers as the issue might be resolved beyond the release date. The workaround is to change the input preset in the gameplay options menu.
The cam lock/ball camera was not included in the default inputs. The developers are looking into which input layout is best for the camera as players could use the older default preset for the time being.
The game had mouse and keyboard issues. For the best experience, it was recommended to use a controller.
Gameplay Changes
They are working on making changes to how the goalkeeper works in the game that include the following changes:
- Goalkeeper dive hitbox is 5 cm shorter
- Goalkeeper's dive assist angle 10% smaller
- Areas where dives deflect rather than catch are 5 cm larger
There were changes to sliding tackles as developers are working on balancing it between being too powerful and not effective enough. Here are the slight changes made to it:
- Speed and overall range were reduced
- Entry speed from locomotion required to do a full tackle is higher
- Recovery of a sliding tackle brings the player to a stop in locomotion
- "Tackle effect" hitbox now lasts just one frame less on overall tackle
- Cooldown for sliding tackle is 150ms longer
- Stamina cost for a sliding tackle is 10% higher
The game's Dash, which can be used in defensive mode, can be used twice before the cooldown starts. Players' second dash will be shorter than the first.
There was an effect where a player's dribble stance was used to protect from being tackled or stumbling due to bugs and issues. This has been removed from the game as it had mixed results on the field.
Esports Impact
With two months until the game's release, the beta was essential not only to give gamers and content creators the chance to play first but also to determine whether there are issues they need to resolve. The developers now have a chance to go back and fix any bugs before the game releases. Gameplay was a big focus this time around so most of the on-field issues should be good to go in June.