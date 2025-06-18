Rematch Ranks Explained: How to Play Ranked Mode Online
Rematch, created by Sloclap, is a fresh take on soccer that introduces arcade-like elements that add more depth to the gameplay. It's fun, intuitive, and takes a unique approach where you only control one character and do everything by yourself — lobbing, passing, strafing, defending, and more. As many point out, it's essentially Rocket League without cars, and it all depends on your skill.
Since its brief release period, the game has already hosted a few tournaments to showcase its competitive nature. With the skill ceiling as high as it is, a lot of players will likely want to jump into the Ranked mode right away, which is what we'll discuss in this article.
Ranking System in Rematch Explained
Unlike Quick Match's 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 gamemodes, the Ranked Play in Rematch only features the 5v5 mode. You receive a rank based on your individual performance and number of wins in the five placement matches you play when you jump into Ranked for the first time.
After that, your rank progression is based on RP (or Ranked Points) — when you win a match, you receive RP and vice versa. The amount of RP you win or lose per match depends on your individual performance. Although goalkeepers generally have more opportunities to score points, it's unclear whether the ranked system looks at metrics beyond just the total match points.
As for the ranks, there are six tiers, each with three sub-tiers and a milestone difference of 100 RP per sub-tier.
Bronze
- Bronze Div 3 — 0 RP
- Bronze Div 2 — 100 RP
- Bronze Div 1 — 200 RP
Silver
- Silver Div 3 — 300 RP
- Silver Div 2 — 400 RP
- Silver Div 1 — 500 RP
Gold
- Gold Div 3 — 600 RP
- Gold Div 2 — 700 RP
- Gold Div 1 — 800 RP
Platinum
- Platinum Div 3 — 900 RP
- Platinum Div 2 — 1,000 RP
- Platinum Div 1 — 1,100 RP
Diamond
- Diamond Div 3 — 1,200 RP
- Diamond Div 2 — 1,300 RP
- Diamond Div 1 — 1,400 RP
Elite
- Elite Div 3 — 1,500 RP
- Elite Div 2 — 1,600 RP
- Elite Div 1 — 1,700 RP
As of now, it's not confirmed whether Rematch will have rank resets at the start of each new season (we're currently in Season 0), but placement matches will likely be recurring.
How to Play Ranked Mode in Rematch
To jump into Rematch's Ranked 5v5 mode, you first have to reach Level 5 by gaining XP in Quick Matches. You can view your current level below your character in the lobby and at the post-game summary, which also shows your match stats.
The amount of XP you get in a match depends on your individual and team performance — the better you perform and the more you win, the more XP you'll gain. Goalkeepers are particularly good at farming points since almost every save grants 500 points, which can somewhat inflate your stats. There's also a daily "First win of the day" challenge, which gives you 500 XP.
Esports Impact
Rematch is on the road to becoming a solid esports contender in the sports gaming scene. So far, it's already had its European, North American, and Latin American Early Access Tournament with major influencers, and there's a good chance of many more events happening once the full release comes to pass on June 19.
Ranked Play is also a massive topic considering the game's competitive nature. It won't be long until we see Road to Elite montages and series from popular creators, encouraging an active community that holds both small-scale and large-scale tournaments.