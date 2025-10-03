What's Next for Skate? Full Season 1 Roadmap Revealed
- Skate's first season will introduce tons of new rewards, cosmetics, and visual changes to the game
- Learn when Season 1 drops and how you can make the most of the brand new skate.Pass
Skaters, the time is finally here for skate. Season 1. Not only will Season 1 bring the first full wave of content to San Vansterdam, but the brand new chapter of skate. brings massive world changes that will impact the gameplay of every skater.
In The Grind: Vol 6, EA has outlined a clear roadmap for Season 1 that gives us a detailed look at what to expect during the launch and for the coming months.
From the debut of the skate.Pass with over 80 unique rewards, to seasonal events, and the first major visual refresh of San Vansterdam, Season 1 should lay the groundworks for a fresh start that is one of a kind in the skating sports genre.
Let's look at everything you can expect to see in skate. Season 1 and beyond.
When Does skate. Season 1 Start?
Season 1 of skate. will start on October 7, 2025.
There has not been a confirmed season start time on that day however, we expect the season to go live at 1:00 p.m. EDT like we saw for the Early Access release. This is what that time would be across the world:
- West Coast US (PDT): October 7th at 10:00 AM
- Mountain US (MDT): October 7th at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CDT): October 7th at 12:00 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): October 7th at 1:00 PM
- Greenwich (GMT): October 7th at 6:00 PM
- Central Europe (CET): October 7th at 6:00 PM
- Turkey (TRT): October 7th at 8:00 PM
- Coordinated Universal Time (UTC +7): October 8th at 12:00 AM
- Japan (JST): October 8th at 2:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZDT): October 8th at 5:00 AM
Season 1 Length
As noted by EA, Season 1 is going the be shorter than their seasons will be moving forward. Season 1 is scheduled to end sometime in December of 2025.
Visual Changes to San Vansterdam
One of the biggest changes coming to skate. in Season 1 is the visual changes to San Vansterdam. Most notably, the lighting will be drastically different, giving the game a more "lived in" vibe.
In The Grind: Vol 6, EA describes the lighting as San Vansterdam during "Golden Hour." Take a look at some of the lighting changes in the video shown from X below:
Quality of Life Improvements
In addition to enhanced lighting, EA has promised numerous quality of life improvements coming to skate. during Season 1.
More information will be released for these improvements as the season gets underway, but we can expect performance improvements for PC gameplay as well as HUD improvements across all platforms.
What Is The skate.Pass?
As the brand new addition in Season 1, the skate.Pass introduces a fresh progression system into the game.
By playing the game, players will earn an in-game currency called "Tix." Tix will be a seasonal currency that allows you to unlock new pages of the skate.Pass.
Each page contains new rewards that you can choose from by spending your Tix. There are Free and Premium reward tracks that will yield different items. Everyone must play the game to unlock rewards, but the free rewards are obtainable without purchasing the Premium pass.
If you own the Premium track, you will also earn the currency "SVB," which can be used to buy future Premium skate.Passes. If you don't finish the Season 1 pass before Season 2 begins, you can purchase the Seasonal Skate Pass in order to continue your Season 1 progression during future seasons.
skate.Pass Rewards
In Season 1, there are more than 80 rewards in both the Free and Premium tracks combined. These rewards include cosmetics, decks, gear, social items, and more.
As seen in the image above, each skate.Pass page will have unique rewards that you can unlock. In order to unlock each item, players must purchase them using the Tix they have earned from playing.
Season 1 Events
There are two events slated for Season 1: Skate-o-Ween, and 7-Ply Maple Harvest.
Very little is known about these events at the moment however, in The Grind: Vol 6, EA says that San Vansterdam will be fully decorated in spooky decor for Skate-o-Ween.
We can expect special challenges, cosmetics, and even a limited-time progression tree in these seasonal events. Stay tuned for more information on these events as EA drops more Season 1 details on October 7th.
Looking Ahead to Season 2
With Season 2 just a few months away, there is a ton of new content players can look forward to in these action-packed couple of months.
The Roadmap details the following features coming in skate. Season 2:
- New Co-Op Game Mode
- 2 Seasonal Events
- Party Voice Chat
- New Gameplay Tricks: Impossibles and Improved Handplants
- Replay Editor Improvement
skate. Esports
With Seasonal content becoming a mainstay in skate. it is far more likely that we could see tournament-style content in the future. As EA experiments with in-game events and rewards tracks, they will see the player response to new game systems within San Vansterdam.
Regardless of the future timeline for competitive play, seasonal content will continuously bring new players into skate. while maintaing their existing player base with engaging content. Stay tuned for further updates on the future of competitive skate. play.