Sunburst Invitational Returning for Third Year with MLB The Show 25
The Tampa Bay Rays are bringing back their brand of esports for a third year in a row.
On Tuesday, the team announced it will be hosting the Sunburst Invitational for the third year. It's a tournament where gamers play as the Rays in MLB The Show, competing in several rounds of play before the championship in July.
Here are the full details of what the tournament entails, along with the new additions to the event.
Related Articles: Best Batting Stances in MLB The Show 25
Third Annual Sunburst Invitational Details
Starting in April, there will be four qualifiers for United States and Canadian gamers aged 13 or older to compete for the right to play in the finals in July. Check out the dates for the qualifiers:
- Qualifier 1 (April 3, 5, 6, and 7)
- Qualifier 2 (April 24, 26, 27, and 28)
- Qualifier 3 (May 8, 10, 11, and 12)
- Qualifier 4 (June 19, 21, 22, and 23)
The four winners of the qualifiers will be flown out to Coastal Creative in St. Petersburg, FL, to play in person on July 17 for the semi-finals and the championship game. There will be $12,000 worth of prizes on the line and a chance to throw out the first pitch of a Rays game.
A new aspect of the invitational is that players will compete on different difficulty levels based on the round in the qualifier. Players will start at "Hall of Fame" difficulty, with single-elimination rounds, until the final 16 players are determined. The difficulty then changes to "Legend" for the double-elimination rounds. The finals of the qualifiers will also be played on "Legend" difficulty, with the in-person championship game being played on "GOAT" difficulty.
Related Articles: MLB The Show 25 Update #4: Uniform Fixes, Big Diamond Quest Improvements
Another new aspect of the event will be the Sunburst Invitational “Creator Showdown." This will feature eight content creators competing in a single-elimination tournament also playing as the Rays. The winner picks which charity receives $2,500.
Tampa Bay Rays' official Twitch channel will broadcast the qualifiers' finals and the championship game. Viewers will have the chance to redeem MLB The Show packs through Twitch drops.
Esports Impact
This tournament represents another avenue for gamers to prove their skills in MLB The Show 25 as they compete against some of the best players in the U.S. and Canada. They will be challenged based on the level of difficulty in each round which will knock out any average player of the game.
Related Articles: Best Rookie Prospects to Develop in MLB The Show 25 Ranked