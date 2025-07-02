Tony Hawk Pro Skater Headlines Xbox Game Pass July Wave 1
This July, Xbox Game Pass will add nine new games, including popular indie titles like Ultimate Chicken Horse and well-known games such as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4. Xbox has established Game Pass as one of the best values in gaming, with new games and DLC being added to the rotation on a constant basis.
For just $19.99 a month, you can play all of the games listed and more on both your Xbox and/or PC, or $9.99 and $11.99 for the respective platforms individually. Here are all the games coming to Game Pass in July and when they release:
Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 1
Return to a world of captivating horror in Little Nightmares II. In this suspenseful adventure game, you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted world influenced by the eerie transmission from a distant tower.
Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 1
Making a return to Game Pass, Rise of the Tomb Raider offers high-octane action in stunning environments as you join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding adventure. Released in 2015, this game was developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Microsoft Studios and Square Enix.
Legend of Mana (Console) – July 2
Embark on a journey to discover the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Along the way, you'll meet a vibrant cast of characters, face off against formidable monsters, and complete quests in the expansive world of Fa'Diel.
Trials of Mana (Console) – July 2
Additionally, Trials of Mana is a 3D remake of the 1995 action RPG, Seiken Densetsu 3. This updated version features modern graphics, voice acting, a remastered soundtrack, and an additional episode that follows the main story.
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3
A party platformer where you and your friends create the level as you play, setting up deadly traps as you attempt to reach the end. You can play online or locally and experiment with a wide variety of platforms.
The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 8
Returning to the Game Pass library, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world.
Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9
Create your own charming street in Minami Lane, a cozy management simulation game inspired by Japanese culture. In this game, you'll build and manage your own street, ensuring that everyone is happy as you observe the villagers go about their lives.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Pro Skater 1 + 2, released in 2020. With this new 2025 release, fans of the franchise can either purchase the game for $50 on platforms like PlayStation or Nintendo Switch or gain access to it on day one through Game Pass.
High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 15
High On Life will return to Game Pass in July, following its release in 2022. Humanity is under threat from an alien cartel that wants to use humans as a source of drugs, and it's up to the player to rescue them.
Esports Impact
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 are set to be the most highly anticipated multiplayer titles on the list of upcoming games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July. With cross-platform multiplayer, players can team up with friends or compete against online opponents to tackle challenges and strive for new high scores. Having the game available on Game Pass this July only improves the opportunity to face new competitors, regardless of the platform.