Top 10 DBs in EA College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25 is tantalizingly close, at this point. Now is the time to learn who the best player are so you'll know who want on your Ultimate Team or to try and lure in from the transfer portal in your dynasty. In this deep dive, we're looking at the ten highest rated defensive backs.
Travis Hunter Disclaimer: This list is going off the positions as they are listed on the official EA CFB25 roster reveal and EA has Travis Hunter listed as a WR. For this reason, he won't be appearing on this list, but it's definitely still worth mentioning he's likely going to be able to slot in as a top 5 highest rated DB in this game.
Top 10 DBs in EA Sports CFB25:
1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan | 96 Overall, ranked 1
2. Caleb Downs, FS, Ohio State | 95 Overall, ranked 5
3. Malaki Starks, FS, Georgia | 95 Overall, ranked 7
4. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame | 94 Overall, ranked 12
5. Xavier Watts, FS, Notre Dame | 92 Overall, ranked 28
6. Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona | 92 Overall, ranked 34
7. Malachi Moore, FS, Alabama | 92 Overall, ranked 35
8. Sebastian Castro, FS, Iowa | 92 Overall, ranked 38
9. Jonas Sanker, SS, Virginia | 92 Overall, ranked 39
10. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville | 92 Overall, ranked 40
1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan | 96 Overall
One of the best players in the entire country and a crucial part of a national championship winning defense, it's fair to say Will Johnson deserves to be not only the highest rated defensive back, but the highest rated player in this game, period.
2. Caleb Downs, FS, Ohio State | 95 Overall
One of the many (and we do mean many) great transfers Ohio State got this offseason, Caleb Downs is coming in from the Alabama Crimson Tide as a great free safety.
Bama had a strange season last year but still ended up as SEC champs and making the college football playoff. In a year where their offense was confusing and awkward to watch, the defense was as stout as ever and Caleb Downs played a good role in why. His rating of 95 is more than fair.
3. Malaki Starks, FS, Georgia | 95 Overall
The 2023-24 Georgia Bulldogs had one of the most unfortunate seasons literally ever. 12-0 in the regular season, ranked #1 in the nation for basically 3 full months, just to lose in the SEC championship game and be left out of the playoff in the blink of an eye and forced to play a meaningless NY6 bowl against a Florida State team with 75 quintillion optouts. Truly unfortunate.
On the bright side, though, Malaki Starks had a great season for the Bulldogs last year and was a crucial part of the ever seemingly impossible to score on defense that Georgia typically trots out onto the field. He certainly deserves to be rated highly.
4. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame | 94 Overall
A defensive phenom since his freshman year, Benjamin Morrison is easily the best player the Fighting Irish get to call their own. Notre Dame is known for a few things. Amazing offensive lineman, amazing TEs, a great run game, and a great defense.
Notre Dame currently boasts one of the best defenses in the entire country and Benjamin Morrison is a huge factor in why. Being rated as the second best corner and fourth best defensive back is more than fair.
5. Xavier Watts, FS, Notre Dame | 92 Overall
The Fighting Irish truly have an uber-talented DB room. Free Safety Xavier Watts comes in right behind Morrison in the DB rankings at a 92 overall. He had a great season last year on a great defense and is more than deserving of his 92 overall rating.
6. Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona | 92 Overall
The Arizona Wildcats had an amazing 2023-24 season. The Wildcats went 9-3 in the regular season and won a nice bowl game over Oklahoma. While there defense wasn't super elite, it was still a good quality defense.
Cornerback Tacario Davis played a key role in why the Arizona defense was as effective as it was. He only had 1 INT but had a good amount of solo tackles and pass deflections. His 92 rating is more than fair.
7. Malachi Moore, FS, Alabama | 92 Overall
As mentioned in the Caleb Downs section, Bama had an odd season last year with a very unusual road to the playoff for them. In a year where they had a shaky and inconsistent offense, the defense was as reliable as ever.
Malachi Moore was another key contributing factor as to why the Bama defense was as good as it was. While he's certainly no ballhawk, Moore is a tackling extraordinaire and phenomenal in stopping the run game. He deserves his 92 rating.
8. Sebastian Castro, FS, Iowa | 92 Overall
Stats wise, Iowa safety Sebastian Castro honestly had a better than a couple of the guys above him. Iowa went 9-3 and ended the year with a blowout loss to Tennessee in their bowl game.
A team that became a meme due to having one of the worst offenses literally ever and an insanely good defense, Castro was one of the best players on that insanely good defense. His 92 rating is fair and could arguably be one point higher.
9. Jonas Sanker, SS, Virginia | 92 Overall
Sanker did not get a single interception last season but was a beast at getting tackles. A key player in stopping the run, he was an effective safety in short down yardage situations.
Being one of the only good players on an absolutely horrible team, his 92 rating is fair and reasonable for what he accomplished as a tackler.
10. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville | 92 Overall
Louisville was one of the semi-surprising teams of the 2023-24 season. They exceeded expectations and had a quality year with a couple noteworthy wins. Quincy Riley had a good season with a few interceptions, a dozen-or-so pass breakups, and a respectable amount of tackles.
92 overall is somewhat debatable but certainly not unreasonable. He's a solid player on a solid team.
Position breakdown for the top 10 defensive backs:
- 4 CB
- 5 FS
- 1 SS