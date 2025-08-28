The Top 10 Overall Rated Players in EA Sports NHL 26
Fans of EA Sports NHL 26 now know who is going to be the best of the best to play with in the game.
Throughout the week, EA Sports has been releasing the top 10 players at each position. That all concluded with them releasing the top 10 overall players in the game on Thursday.
The top of the list won't surprise many, as it is the usual suspects, but gamers are still curious to see how much it differs from or is the same as previous title releases. Here's a look at the top 10 players in NHL 26:
Top 10 Players in EA Sports NHL 26?
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (97 Overall)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (96 Overall)
3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (96 Overall)
4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (96 Overall)
5. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (95 Overall)
6. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (95 Overall)
7. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers (95 Overall)
8. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (94 Overall)
9. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (94 Overall)
10. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (94 Overall)
McDavid, MacKinnon, and Draisaitl are common names to the list as they were in the top 10 in NHL 25 as well. Draisaitl actually went up a rating as he went from a 95 overall to a 96 overall.
There hasn't been a player who has dominated the game more than McDavid who year after year has been the highest rated player in EA Sports' NHL. He had been number one or tied for first every year since NHL 18 came out, which was the first time he was on the cover of the game.
Despite missing the top 10, it is worth noting that there were other 94 overall players who barely missed the cut. Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov was the top-rated player at his position at 94, but will be considered number 11 overall. The other two players include Toronto Maple Leaf center Auston Matthews and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel
One notable thing about the ratings is once again, no 99 overalls in the game once again. This is something that is different from other EA Sports titles like Madden who has 99 overall players.
Esports Impact
If anything, the overalls are very telling about who the best teams in the game will be. When looking at the Avalanche and Oilers, each having two of the top six players in the game, it shows who could dominate over everyone else, even though the Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup final champions.
This will make players think twice once the game comes out on who to play with. There are plenty of talent hockey players, but all have different traits which makes it tough to figure out who are the best at what they do.
