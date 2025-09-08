The Top 10 Player Ratings in EA FC 26: Who is #1 This Year?
The eager wait of seeing who the top players in EA Sports FC 26 is over.
On Monday, EA Sports revealed the player ratings in FC 26 as the company broke down the best men's and women's players. The FC series has been known for being tougher on player ratings from others in EA Sports.
There might be some surprises in the top 10 with more stiff competition with so many great players in the game. Here are the top 10 players in the game and their ratings at key attributes:
Top 10 Men Players in FC 26
1. Mohamed Salah
Overall - 91
PAC - 89
SHO - 88
PAS - 86
DRI - 90
DEF - 45
PHY - 76
2. Kylian Mbappé
Overall - 91
PAC - 97
SHO - 90
PAS - 81
DRI - 92
DEF - 37
PHY - 76
3. Ousmane Dembélé
Overall - 91
PAC - 91
SHO - 88
PAS - 83
DRI - 93
DEF - 50
PHY - 69
4. Rodri
Overall - 90
PAC - 65
SHO - 80
PAS - 86
DRI - 84
DEF - 86
PHY - 85
5. Virgil van Dijk
Overall - 90
PAC - 73
SHO - 60
PAS - 72
DRI - 72
DEF - 90
PHY - 87
6. Jude Bellingham
Overall - 90
PAC - 80
SHO - 86
PAS - 83
DRI - 90
DEF - 78
PHY - 85
7. Erling Haaland
Overall - 90
PAC - 86
SHO - 91
PAS - 70
DRI - 80
DEF - 45
PHY - 88
8. Raphinha
Overall - 89
PAC - 91
SHO - 84
PAS - 85
DRI - 87
DEF - 53
PHY - 75
9. Lamine Yamal
Overall - 89
PAC - 85
SHO - 81
PAS - 86
DRI - 90
DEF - 23
PHY - 53
10. Achraf Hakimi
Overall - 89
PAC - 92
SHO - 79
PAS - 82
DRI - 83
DEF - 82
PHY - 79
No major surprise with Salah and Mbappe being at the top of the list, and both being tied for first at an 91 overall. These are the best goal scorers in the sport, and they are a dangerous threat on offense, capable of scoring at any time.
The biggest surprise on the top 10 players list is superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who were not found, and they were even left off the top 26 players in the game. Many have considered them, Ronaldo and Messi, at least two of the top 10 players in the world, and now have some wondering what their ratings will be.
Besides Ronaldo and Messi being nowhere to be found, the ratings have nailed who the top players in the world are. Only seven players had the honor of being a 90 overall or higher, which seems low in a sports game, but the talent level is such that EA Sports has to separate the elite from the great.
Esports Impact
Gamers have an idea of who the top players are, and now they will be able to strategize on how they will approach playing against the competition online. Team ratings are out there as well, but knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each player will help in having a plan on how to stop them on the pitch.
More than ever now, with the changes made to how attributes are for players in FC 26, all players are going to be different, which makes the coaching part of the game more important. Knowing all of this will help in winning matchups more easily.
