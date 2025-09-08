Esports illustrated

The Top 10 Player Ratings in EA FC 26: Who is #1 This Year?

EA Sports FC 26 have revealed their best 10 men's players in the game.

Anthony Miller

EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer
EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer / Image via EA Sports

The eager wait of seeing who the top players in EA Sports FC 26 is over.

On Monday, EA Sports revealed the player ratings in FC 26 as the company broke down the best men's and women's players. The FC series has been known for being tougher on player ratings from others in EA Sports.

There might be some surprises in the top 10 with more stiff competition with so many great players in the game. Here are the top 10 players in the game and their ratings at key attributes:

Top 10 Men Players in FC 26

1. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall - 91
PAC - 89
SHO - 88
PAS - 86
DRI - 90
DEF - 45
PHY - 76

2. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe / Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images

Overall - 91
PAC - 97
SHO - 90
PAS - 81
DRI - 92
DEF - 37
PHY - 76

3. Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Overall - 91
PAC - 91
SHO - 88
PAS - 83
DRI - 93
DEF - 50
PHY - 69

4. Rodri

Rodri
Rodri / Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Overall - 90
PAC - 65
SHO - 80
PAS - 86
DRI - 84
DEF - 86
PHY - 85

5. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Overall - 90
PAC - 73
SHO - 60
PAS - 72
DRI - 72
DEF - 90
PHY - 87

6. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham / Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images

Overall - 90
PAC - 80
SHO - 86
PAS - 83
DRI - 90
DEF - 78
PHY - 85

7. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Overall - 90
PAC - 86
SHO - 91
PAS - 70
DRI - 80
DEF - 45
PHY - 88

8. Raphinha

Raphinha
Raphinha / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Overall - 89
PAC - 91
SHO - 84
PAS - 85
DRI - 87
DEF - 53
PHY - 75

9. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Overall - 89
PAC - 85
SHO - 81
PAS - 86
DRI - 90
DEF - 23
PHY - 53

10. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Overall - 89
PAC - 92
SHO - 79
PAS - 82
DRI - 83
DEF - 82
PHY - 79

No major surprise with Salah and Mbappe being at the top of the list, and both being tied for first at an 91 overall. These are the best goal scorers in the sport, and they are a dangerous threat on offense, capable of scoring at any time.

The biggest surprise on the top 10 players list is superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who were not found, and they were even left off the top 26 players in the game. Many have considered them, Ronaldo and Messi, at least two of the top 10 players in the world, and now have some wondering what their ratings will be.

Besides Ronaldo and Messi being nowhere to be found, the ratings have nailed who the top players in the world are. Only seven players had the honor of being a 90 overall or higher, which seems low in a sports game, but the talent level is such that EA Sports has to separate the elite from the great.

Esports Impact

Gamers have an idea of who the top players are, and now they will be able to strategize on how they will approach playing against the competition online. Team ratings are out there as well, but knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each player will help in having a plan on how to stop them on the pitch.

More than ever now, with the changes made to how attributes are for players in FC 26, all players are going to be different, which makes the coaching part of the game more important. Knowing all of this will help in winning matchups more easily.

