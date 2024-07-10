Top 10 Players in EA Sports College Football 25
We now know who EA Sports considers the 100 best players in all of college football. If you want to check out the full list, you can do so on the EA Sports website. We'll have you covered with a few lists on the most important players you need to know. In this one, we're taking a look at the 10 best overall players in the upcoming game.
Top 10 Players:
1. Will Johnson
2. Will Campbell
3. Ollie Gordon II
4. James Pearce Jr.
5. Caleb Downs
6. Travis Hunter
7. Malaki Starks
8. Mason Graham
9. Quinshon Judkins
10. Tate Ratledge
1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan | 96 Overall
The defensive phenom from Michigan leads the way with a 96 overall. After an incredible 2023 campaign, this rating is more than reasonable.
2. Will Campbell, OT, LSU | 96 Overall
The offensive tackle from LSU ties the previous Will with a 96 as well. This rating is more than fair, though it is kind of funny that the highest rated player on the offensive side of the ball is not a QB or WR.
3. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State | 96 Overall
Ollie Gordan II. The best player to come to Oklahoma State in a while, the Cowboys running back clocks in with a 96 as well.
4. James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee | 95 Overall
The best edge rusher in the country, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr comes in 4th at a 95 overall.
5. Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State | 95 Overall
Caleb Downs is fifth with a 95 overall. He's one of the nation's best safeties and transferred from Alabama to Ohio State.
6. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado | 95 Overall
Two positions weren't enough to make Travis Hunter the best player in the country in EA's eyes as Colorado's two-way phenom is sixth with a 95 as well.
7. Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia | 95 Overall
Malaki Starks. Another safety, this one on Georgia's roster, Starks boasts a 95 overall.
8. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan | 95 Overall
The highest ranked interior defensive lineman honors goes to Michigan's Masin Graham with a 95 overall.
9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State | 95 Overall
The former best running back in the entire SEC makes his way to the Big10 as yet another player who transferred to Ohio State (they got a lot of good transfers this year).
10. Tate Ratledge, RG, Georgia | 95 Overall
One player nobody was certain would return for the 2024 season, Tate Ratledge decided to stay at Georgia one more year and will be a key player in protecting Carson Beck. Ratledge clocks in at a 95 overall and the highest rated interior OL.
Best Teams (By total number of players in the top 100)
1. Ohio State (8 players)
2. Alabama & Georgia (6 players)
3. Michigan & Oregon (5 players)
4. LSU, Notre Dame, & Iowa (4 players)
5. Ole Miss, Penn State, Kansas, Miami, & Arizona (3 players)