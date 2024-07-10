Esports illustrated

Top 10 Players in EA Sports College Football 25

The top 100 players in college football's return to video game form have been revealed. We've got you covered with all you need to know about today's best players.

Ben Fitzsimmons

We now know who EA Sports considers the 100 best players in all of college football. If you want to check out the full list, you can do so on the EA Sports website. We'll have you covered with a few lists on the most important players you need to know. In this one, we're taking a look at the 10 best overall players in the upcoming game.

Top 10 Players:

1. Will Johnson
2. Will Campbell
3. Ollie Gordon II
4. James Pearce Jr.
5. Caleb Downs
6. Travis Hunter
7. Malaki Starks
8. Mason Graham
9. Quinshon Judkins
10. Tate Ratledge

1. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan | 96 Overall

Will Johnson stands on a football field.

The defensive phenom from Michigan leads the way with a 96 overall. After an incredible 2023 campaign, this rating is more than reasonable.

2. Will Campbell, OT, LSU | 96 Overall

Will Campbell running on a football field.

The offensive tackle from LSU ties the previous Will with a 96 as well. This rating is more than fair, though it is kind of funny that the highest rated player on the offensive side of the ball is not a QB or WR.

3. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State | 96 Overall

Ollie Gordon II running with the football.

Ollie Gordan II. The best player to come to Oklahoma State in a while, the Cowboys running back clocks in with a 96 as well.

4. James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee | 95 Overall

James Pearce Jr. stands on a football field.

The best edge rusher in the country, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr comes in 4th at a 95 overall.

5. Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State | 95 Overall

Caleb Downs practicing for Ohio State.

Caleb Downs is fifth with a 95 overall. He's one of the nation's best safeties and transferred from Alabama to Ohio State.

6. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado | 95 Overall

Travis Hunter carrying a football.

Two positions weren't enough to make Travis Hunter the best player in the country in EA's eyes as Colorado's two-way phenom is sixth with a 95 as well.

7. Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia | 95 Overall

Malaki Starks on a football field.

Malaki Starks. Another safety, this one on Georgia's roster, Starks boasts a 95 overall.

8. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan | 95 Overall

Mason Graham on a football field.

The highest ranked interior defensive lineman honors goes to Michigan's Masin Graham with a 95 overall.

9. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State | 95 Overall

Quinshon Judkins running with the football.

The former best running back in the entire SEC makes his way to the Big10 as yet another player who transferred to Ohio State (they got a lot of good transfers this year).

10. Tate Ratledge, RG, Georgia | 95 Overall

Tate Ratledge standing on a football field.

One player nobody was certain would return for the 2024 season, Tate Ratledge decided to stay at Georgia one more year and will be a key player in protecting Carson Beck. Ratledge clocks in at a 95 overall and the highest rated interior OL.

Best Teams (By total number of players in the top 100)

1. Ohio State (8 players)
2. Alabama & Georgia (6 players)
3. Michigan & Oregon (5 players)
4. LSU, Notre Dame, & Iowa (4 players)
5. Ole Miss, Penn State, Kansas, Miami, & Arizona (3 players)

Published
Ben Fitzsimmons

BEN FITZSIMMONS

