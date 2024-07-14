Top 10 WRs in EA Sports CFB25
EA Sports College Football 25 is right around the corner. Now that we know who the 100 best players in the nation are, it's time to take a deep dive into some of the various positions/position groups to see which players you should be on the lookout for in the upcoming season.
Top 10 WRs:
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado, 95 overall, ranked 6
2. Luther Burden III, Missouri, 94 overall, ranked 11
3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, 94 overall, ranked 14
4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, 93 overall, ranked 19
5. Tory Horton, Colorado State, 91 overall, ranked 45
6. Tez Johnson, Oregon, 91 overall, ranked 59
7. Tre Harris, Ole Miss, 90 overall, ranked 81
8. Evan Stewart, Oregon, 90 overall, ranked 85
9. Xavier Restrepo, Miami, 90 overall, ranked 93
10. Colston Loveland, Michigan, 92 overall, ranked 33
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado | 95 Overall
Colorado's star two-way player is listed as a WR in the EA Sports top 100 list. He clocks in at 6th overall on the list and the highest rated WR. He's the best player on the most hyped 4-8 team ever.
Is Colorado worth any of the hype? Absolutely not. Is Travis Hunter worth the hype? Yes. He's probably a better corner than he is a receiver but he's listed as a wide receiver first according to EA. 95 overall is fair for him.
2. Luther Burden III, Mizzou | 94 Overall
Luther Burden III is Mizzou's go to man on offense. Usually terrible, Missouri has actually been a fairly respectable team the last few seasons and Luther Burden III was a big reason for that in 2023. With over 1200 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, he was an invaluable player on a good team. 94 overall is fair.
3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona | 94 Overall
Boasting over 1400 yards receiving last year and the most annoying name on this list to spell, Tetairoa McMillan was a beast for the Wildcats in 2023. With 10 TDs and an average of 15.6 yards per reception he was a force to be reckoned with down field.
Another team that is usually bad but was good last year, Arizona had a great year and Tetairoa McMillan played a key role in why. A 94 overall is more than fair.
4. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State | 93 Overall
Ohio State is known for having great receivers. In many people's minds, the Buckeyes are Wide Receiver University. While he was a little overshadowed by all the hype surrounding his teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka has been a great receiver in college and deserves to rated as highly as he is.
5. Tory Horton, Colorado State | 91 Overall
While not terrible, Colorado State is most definitely not good. They finished last yea 5-7 with their most notable game being a 2OT loss to Deion Sanders' Colorado team.
While his team may not be great, Tory Horton definitely had a phenomenal 2023 campaign, ending the season with over 1100 yards and 8 touchdowns on nearly 100 receptions. It's fair to say he's earned being rated this highly.
6. Tez Johnson, Oregon | 91 Overall
Tez Johnson has been a force to be reckoned with the last few seasons of college football. Coming off an 1100 yard season with 10 TDs and a bowl game performance that saw him rack up 172 yards and 1 TD, Tez Johnson has been one of the most elite WRs in the country and his 91 overall rating is more than fair. If anything, you could maybe argue it's a little low.
7. Tre Harris, Ole Miss | 90 Overall
Tre Harris has had back-to-back 900+ yard seasons with 10 TDs and 8 TDs respectively. He's been one of the better players on a solid Ole Miss team and is certainly deserving of his 90 overall rating. He's a contributor and a consistent pair of hands.
8. Evan Stewart, Oregon | 90 Overall
Two Oregon wide outs crack the top 100 and 90 overall mark. Dillon Gabriel is going to be eating good this year, that's for sure. Transferring to the Ducks from Texas A&M, Stewart hasn't lit up the stat sheet in his 2 seasons of college football action.
However, for a young WR he's put up very respectable numbers and should definitely be taking a big step forward with the Ducks. A 1000 yard season is potentially on the cards if the Ducks choose to target him enough. Going off career stats, a 90 overall is maybe a little high, but going off potential and where he'll likely be by the end of the upcoming season, 90 is more than fair.
9. Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL) | 90 Overall
Miami Hurricanes wide out Xavier Restrepo slots in as the last WR to make the top 100 players list. Last season he had 85 catches for 1092 yards and 6 touchdowns. The Hurricanes went 7-5 and lost in the Pinstripe Bowl to Rutgers. Restrepo led his team in reception yards in that loss with 99 and had 1 TD.
He's certainly a good player on an incredibly mediocre team. The 90 rating is fair for a 1000 yard player.
10. Colston Loveland, Michigan | 92 Overall
Yes, Colston Loveland is a tight end and not a wide receiver. Only 9 WRs were good enough in EA's eyes to crack the top 100 players list, so to round this list out to an even and comfortable 10, we're tacking the highest rated TE at the end of it.
With a 92 overall, Loveland would rank at 5 on this list if it went purely off overalls and ignored his position. Loveland had 45 catches for 649 yards and 4 TDs while playing a crucial role in Michigan's elite run game as a blocker.
In terms of the passing game specifically though, he's a phenomenal athlete with good hands who can go up and make key grabs. A 92 rating is very fair.