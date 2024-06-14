Top 10 Wonderkids in EA FC 24
Career Mode is one of the most exciting experiences in EA FC 24. With a ton of features to learn, you can take an existing club to the top, or build your own and start from the beginning. Regardless of which option you choose, signing players is something that will be extremely important.
So, to help you on your Career Mode journey, here’s a list of the Top 10 Young Players in EA FC 24 with the highest potential, better known by the community as Wonderkids.
- Warren Zaïre-Emery: Age 17 | PSG | CM, CDM, OVR 75 | POT 88
- Guillaume Restes: Age 18 | Toulouse FC | GK | OVR 70 | POT 87
- Tommaso Baldanzi: Age 20 | AS Roma | CAM, CF | OVR 77 | POT 87
- Jorrel Hato: Age 17 | Ajax | CB, LB | OVR 68 | POT 87
- Rayan Cherki: Age 20 | OL | CAM, LW, RW | OVR 75 | POT 86
- Bilal El Khannous: Age 19 | Genk | CAM, CM | OVR 71 | POT 86
- Evan Ferguson: Age 19 | Brighton | ST | OVR 74 | POT 86
- Martin Baturina: Age 20 | Dinamo Zagreb | CM, CAM | OVR 74 | POT 86
- Antonio Nusa: Age 18 | Club Brugge | LM, LW, RM | OVR 68 | POT 86
- Johan Bakayoko: Age 20 | PSV | RW | OVR 75 | POT 86
To create this list we looked at the overall potential of the players, and their starting overall rating. However, you may notice that some players such as Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham don’t appear on the list. This is because their Transfer Fee is already extremely high, so only a select few teams will be able to afford them.
Our personal favorite is Warren Zaïre-Emery. The 17 Year Old has already made an impact in real life after having an incredible season at PSG, and he is a great option in EA FC 24 Career Mode too. Playing in the centre of a midfield three, Zaïre-Emery can dominate possession, and take your Club to the very top.