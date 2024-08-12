Top 100 Players in Madden 25
The launch of a Madden game nears, the controversy of what players are rated returns, fans bicker and argue over who should've been rated higher or lower, the game comes out and people generally stop complaining about the ratings altogether, and then next August comes and the cycle repeats. This, is the circle of life for a lot of football fans.
Assigning mathematical numbers to every quantifiable metric of an athlete's abilities to create an arbitrary number used to communicate how good they are their job to people who more than likely don't even fully understand how their job even works, is not an easy task. Generally speaking, EA does a decent job at getting the gist of a player's abilities. There are always going to be guys you can argue "he should be an 98 not a 97" or "he should be an 84 not an 81" but there are not going to be many players where fans are jumping up and down going "he should be in the 80s not the 70s" or something like that.
A lot of effort goes into the way a player's ratings get determined. EA reaches out and discusses players with coaches, analytic companies like Pro Football Focus (PFF), and even has employees that get sent out to watch NFL games and take notes.
A player's ratings are not set in stone each year, either. Throughout the NFL season, if a player is playing worse than expected they're rating will go down. If a player is playing better than expected, their ratings will go up. Nonetheless, here are the top 100 players in Madden 25.
Madden 25 Player Rankings:
99 Club
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 99
2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, 99
3. Travis Kelce, TE, 99
4. Trent Williams, LT, 99
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, 99
-----------------------
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, 98
7. Lamar Jackson, QB, 98
8. Micah Parsons, RE, 98
9. Myles Garrett, RE, 98
10. Chris Jones, DT, 97
11. Fred Warner, MLB, 97
12. George Kittle, TE, 97
13. Jessie Bates III, FS, 97
14. Maxx Crosby, LE, 97
15. Sauce Gardner, CB, 97
16. T.J. Watt, LOLB, 97
17. Zach Martin, RG, 97
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, 96
19. Jalen ramsey, CB, 96
20. Nick Bosa, LE, 96
21. Nick Chubb, RB, 96
22. Penei Sewell, RT, 96
23. A.J. Brown, WR, 95
24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, 95
25. Dexter Lawrence II, DT, 95
26. Lane Johnson, RT, 95
27. Patrick Surtain II, CB, 95
28. Roquan Smith, MLB, 95
29. Tyron Smith, LT, 95
30. Antoine Winfield Jr, FS, 94
31. Chris Lindstrom, RG, 94
32. Davanta Adams, WR, 94
33. Derrick Henry, RB, 94
34. Laremy Tunsil, LT, 94
35. Mark Andrews, TE, 94
36. Quinnen Williams, DT, 94
37. Tristan Wirfs, LT, 94
38. Frank Ragnow, C, 93
39. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, 93
40. Jaire Alexander, CB, 93
41. Joe Burrow, QB, 93
42. Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS, 93
43. Creed Humphrey, C, 92
44. Demario Davis, MLB, 92
45. Josh Allen, QB, 92
46. Justin Madubuike, LE, 92
47. L'Jarius Sneed, CB, 92
48. Saquon Barkley, RB, 92
49. Stefon Diggs, WR, 92
50. Terron Armstead, LT, 92
51. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 91
52. Charvarius Ward, CB, 91
53. Christian Darrisaw, LT, 91
54. DeMarcus Lawrence, LE, 91
55. Derwin Lawrence Jr, SS, 91
56. Joe Thuney, LG, 91
57. Joe Mixon, RB, 91
58. Josh Allen, ROLB, 91
59. Marlon Humphrey, CB, 91
60. Mike Evans, WR, 91
61. T.J. Hockenson, TE, 91
62. Tyrann Mathieu, FS, 91
63. Amari Cooper, WR, 90
64. Budda Baker, SS, 90
65. C.J. Mosley, MLB, 90
66. Cameron Heyward, RE, 90
67. Dak Prescott, QB, 90
68. David Njoku, TE, 90
69. Denzel Ward, CB, 90
70. Derrick Brown, RE, 90
71. Keenan Allen, WR, 90
72. Khalil Mack, ROLB, 90
73. Lavonte David, MLB, 90
74. Marshon Lattimore, CB, 90
75. Rashawn Slater, LT, 90
76. Travis Etienne Jr, RB, 90
77. Trent McDuffie, CB, 90
78. Trey Smith, RG, 90
79. Vita Vea, DT, 90
80. A.J. Terrell Jr, CB, 89
81. Alex Highsmith, ROLB, 89
82. Andrew Thomas, LT, 89
83. D.J. Moore, WR, 89
84. Darius Slay Jr, CB, 89
85. DeAndre Hopkin, WR, 89
86. Foyesade, Oluokun, MLB, 89
87. Jaylon Johnson, CB, 89
88. Jonathan Allen, DT, 89
89. Jordan Mailata, LT, 89
90. Josh Jacobs, RB, 89
91. Kevin Byard III, FS, 89
92. Kyle Hamilton, SS, 89
93. Quenton Nelson, LG, 89
94. Terry McLaurin, WR, 89
95. Trevon Diggs, CB, 89
96. Trey Hendrickson, RE, 89
97. Aaron Jones, RB, 88
98. Aidan Hutchinson, RE, 88
99. Chistian Wilkins, DT, 88
100. Cooper Kupp, WR, 88