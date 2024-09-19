Top 20 Rated Players in EA FC 25
EA SPORTS FC 25 releases to early access pre-orders on Friday, 20 September, and before you jump in you need to know the highest rated players in the game. These players are by far the best in EA FC 25, and will be a welcome addition to any Ultimate Team or Career Mode squad.
Here’s the Top 20 highest rated players in EA FC 25.
EA FC 25 Highest Rated Players
- Kylian Mbappe - 91
- Rodri - 91
- Aitana Bonmati - 91
- Erling Haaland - 91
- Jude Bellingham - 90
- Alexia Putellas - 90
- Vinicius Jr - 90
- Caroline Hansen - 90
- Kevin De Bruyne - 90
- Sam Kerr - 90
- Harry Kane - 90
- Martin Odegaard - 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89
- Sophia Smith - 89
- Alisson - 89
- Thibaut Courtois - 89
- Ada Hegerberg - 89
- Lautaro Martinez - 89
- Mapi Leon - 89
- Virgil Van Djik - 89
This group of players are not only the best in EA FC 25, but also the best in world football. However, we have a few newcomers to this list, most notably Jude Bellingham who receives a +4 upgrade from last year from an 86 to a 90 following a standout season for Real Madrid and England.
Related Article: EA FC 25 TOTW 1 - Messi, Yamal & Adeyemi
1. Kylian Mbappe - 91 Rated
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is one of world football's greatest players, and he continues to prove his worth season after season. For the 2024/25 season, Mbappe secured a move from PSG to Real Madrid, and this has only further cemented his name in football history. At just 25 years of age, Mbappe still has a long and successful career ahead of him, so we expect a 91 rating to only just be the start.
2. Rodri - 91 Rated
Manchester City and Spain's Rodri is perhaps one of the most underrated footballers on the planet. As a defensive midfielder, Rodri's work sometimes goes unnoticed. However, the exceptional talent he possesses allows him to not only create a strong block infront of the defence, but also drive forward and contribute to goals when needed.
3. Aitana Bonmati - 91 Rated
Barcelona Midfielder Aitana Bonmani is known as the best womens footballer in the world, and one of the greatest of all time. At just 26 years of age, Bonmati's knowledge of the game makes her look like a much more experienced player. However, with three Champions League titles to her name, no one can debate that she's dominating womens football.
4. Erling Haaland - 91 Rated
Some fans may argue that Erling Haaland should have the highest rating in EA FC 25, and the stats don't disagree. So far in the 2024/25 Premier League season, Haaland has scored 9 goals in just four matches, and this is more than any other team in the Premier League. Yes. That's not a typo, Erling Haaland himself has score more than any other team combined so far this season.
Some of the other biggest upgrades this year come with Manchester City’s Phil Foden who goes from an 85 to an 88 following a season in which he had 27 goal contributions. Additionally, Antonio Rudiger received a +3 upgrade from 85 to 88 as he continued to be one of the best center-backs in world football with Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season.
That’s everything you need to know about the top 20 highest-rated players in EA SPORTS FC 25. EA FC 25 drops for early access pre-orders on Friday, 20 September, before officially releasing to standard edition players on September 27.