Top 5 Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 25
As gamers inch closer to the release of MLB The Show 25 on March 18, the planning process begins for which teams to rebuild.
On Wednesday, fans got a first glimpse into the top players on each MLB team in the game. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have plenty of talent to be playoff contenders in the game. What about those who are far away from winning a title and need a total rebuild?
Let's take a look at the bottom five teams in MLB according to MLB The Show 25 and which ones are worth the rebuild versus staying away from.
Top Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 25
1. Tampa Bay Rays (Average Overall of Top Players: 80.6)
The Tampa Bay Rays will be a fun team to rebuild, as they have a good combination of decent talent already on the roster while posing a financial challenge.
Tampa Bay's strong suit is its pitching, as half of its top six players are starting pitchers. Shane McClanahan will be one to watch as he is back from Tommy John surgery, but that could affect his injury rating in the game, so gamers will have to watch for that.
Players will have to rebuild the offense, as Brandon Lowe is the team's star, coming in with an 83 overall rating at 29 years old. Adding some more bat
2. Colorado Rockies (Average Overall of Top Players: 78.4)
Colorado could be one of the odd balls, but it is a fascinating rebuild to do as the Rockies are top-heavy. However, depth is the biggest concern.
Here is the good news with the Rockies: the infield should be solid on defense, and there are enough hitters to make it work. The top four players, including Brenton Doyle, can make things fun to work with, as McMahon is the only one who is 30 years old. Doyle, Tovar, and Toglia are all 26 or under, so you can build around them.
Pitching on the Rockies is good, but it is rocky at best. German Marquez is a 72 overall but has only pitched in five games over the last two seasons. This rebuild will be challenging if gamers don't get help in the bullpen.
Offense is always the game's name, which will be fun for gamers. Find some pitching; this could be a great time to work on.
3. Miami Marlins (Average Overall of Top Players: 78)
Here is a middle-of-the-road rebuild that has some pieces in place, but getting the Miami Marlins rolling might be a headache.
Pitching will be the strength of this roster, as the top three players on the team are pitchers. The gamers will have to address the team's lack of strong hitters right off the bat.
The biggest concern with Miami is the Marlins' lack of money spent in the offseason to improve the roster, so financial capital is unavailable for the rebuild. It's another case of building through the draft and the willingness to spend money that will make or break this rebuild.
4. Washington Nationals (Average Overall of Top Players: 77.6)
Most of the lowest-ranked teams in MLB The Show 25 will have more concerns on offense over pitching, but the Nationals will have the opposite issues.
The only National in the top five who is a pitcher is Mitchell Parker, with a 76 overall. Parker is solid at 24 years old, and his potential should be high enough that he could be your starting pitcher around whom you build the rotation. That's where the line ends, though, so players will have to find more pitching to help better support Parker.
Offensively, Washington has good pieces in place, led by their newest addition, Nathaniel Lowe, who is their top player with a 79 overall. The Nationals' top two home run hitters from last year are back with Luis Garcia Jr. and CJ Abrams.
As long as the focus is building the pitching rotation and getting some top relivers, the Nationals could be an interesting team to rebuild even it doesn't all come together in the first season.
5. Chicago White Sox (Average Overall of Top Players: 73.8)
If gamers want to have potentially the most formidable rebuild challenge in MLB The Show history, it would be the White Sox.
Chicago is coming off a historically bad season. They had the fifth-worst winning percentage in the modern era of MLB, going 41-121. Their 121 losses are the most in a season in league history.
One of the White Sox's silver linings is center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who is 77 overall. What makes him the key piece to the rebuild is that he is 26 years old, a decent batter, and, most importantly, can steal the base. Robert should be the fastest guy on the team and someone to build the team around.
Four of the top seven players on Chicago's roster are pitchers, so the foundation is built on the mound. Players will have to add multiple bats, so look at free agency initially to add talent and build through the draft. A White Sox rebuild will take years unless gamers go on the most straightforward play mode to win games without a challenge.
