Top 5 Trade Prospects in MLB The Show 25 Franchise Mode
Time to sharpen the virtual general manager knives as gamers start thinking ahead on approaching critical moves to make in MLB The Show 25.
Franchise mode has been revamped in this year’s edition of MLB The Show as it will have a more realistic approach to roster building. The teams with higher payrolls will have a better chance to land star players in free agency. This means any team that doesn’t typically spend money will have trouble paying up to keep their rising superstars.
Players will have to use more strategy to add talent to their rosters throughout the years. So, who are the star players to trade for or trade away for assets?
Here are five players that players will have to keep in mind for the game:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Ketel Marte
- Gunnar Henderson
- Brent Rooker
- Tarik Skubal
Top Players to Trade in MLB The Show 25
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Overall Rating: 90)
Some young star players are set to make a lot of money, and Guerrero is one of them. The four-time All-Star has been one of the best players in baseball. He started with a stellar 2021 season that saw him lead the MLB in home runs (48) and runs (123), which has since turned into four straight appearances in the All-Star game.
There has been speculation that Guerrero is lining up to sign a $500 million deal as his next contract. This situation is interesting for any gamer to take advantage of.
For any players who play as the Dodgers or Yankees in franchise mode, a trade for Guerrero could be an option, as they will have the payroll to do so. From the Blue Jays' perspective, trading away Guerrero is an opportunity to add young talent and more depth to the roster.
Ketel Marte (Overall Rating: 96)
Marte is coming off the best season of his career in the batter’s box with career-highs in home runs (36) and RBIs (95) last season as he made his second All-Star appearance. He’s in the middle of his five-year, $76 million deal that runs through the 2029 season.
After having a spectacular season with the Diamondbacks, another season of those stats might get him in the conversation of another extension. What’s unique about Marte is that he is 31 years old and could be on his way to regressing what typically happens in sports video games.
This would prompt many teams to consider trading for him in his prime years before he regresses. It could also mean that teams that don’t have the payroll of the top teams could bring him in cheap and hold on to him on his cheaper deal until 2029, when he hits free agency.
Gunnar Henderson (Overall Rating: 94)
Henderson is on a crash course to land a massive contract after starting his young career out in a big way. He won the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year and was selected for the All-Star game in 2024 after posting a .281 batting average with 37 home runs and 92 RBIs. Henderson also added 21 stolen bases to what was a remarkable 2024 campaign.
The crazy thing is that Henderson is only due to make about $800,000, with one year remaining on his contract with the Orioles. A deal could be made, but Henderson wants to hit the bank hard with his next contract.
It’s a good time to take advantage of Baltimore by throwing young assets at them in a trade. Some of the bigger payroll teams will be able to give Henderson the type of money he will be commanding while staying at a high level of play.
Brent Rooker (Overall Rating: 90)
Rooker is an interesting case. He signed a contract extension with the Athletics this offseason that will keep him on the team through the 2030 season. The 30-year-old outfielder has exploded over the last two seasons with the A’s with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024.
Age will play a huge factor in how gamers approach Rooker. There is a chance that he could start to regress early in franchise mode, so this will be about timing and the situation with the team.
The recommendation would be for any teams on smaller payrolls: if they are performing well halfway through the season, go for the kill and trade for him. If gamers play as top payroll teams, it might be worth waiting a year to see how his ratings do before making a trade so that the trade proposal will sting less.
Tarik Skubal (Overall Rating: 94)
One of MLB The Show 25’s best pitchers is on a one-year deal with the Tigers entering 2025. Skubal won the 2024 AL Cy Young award after leading the majors in wins (18), win-to-loss percentage (81.8%), ERA (2.39) and strikeouts (228).
Sitting at 28 years old, Skubal is due for a little over $10 million this season and could be available after the season. He could devise another deal with Detroit in 2026 to avoid arbitration a third year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
If the Tigers perform poorly throughout the 2025 season, it might be worth it to swing for the fences, trade for Skubal, and lock him in on a long-term agreement. Otherwise, teams like the Yankees can swoop in and take him after a year or two to pay him his money, and Detroit can try to get some young talent.
Top Players to Watch in MLB The Show 25
