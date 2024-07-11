Top 8 QBs in EA Sports CFB25
The quarterback is objectively the most important player on a modern football team. With the way the game is played today, most teams only go as far as their quarterback allows them to. There can be outliers, of course. Last year's Michigan team was built on the back of Blake Corum and great defense, not the QB play of JJ McCarthy.
Iowa manages to not be a complete dumpster fire team with one of the best defenses in the country despite having one of the worst offenses in the country. Still, it often comes down to which team has the quarterback best built for the big stage and EA Sports College Football 25 is likely going to be no different. With the recent reveal of the top 100 players in the game, 8 quarterbacks made the cut. Let's take a look at each one.
The Top 8 Quarterbacks:
1. Shedeur Sanders, 93 overall, ranked 17
2. Carson Beck, 93 overall, ranked 18
3. Quinn Ewers, 92 overall, ranked 27
4. Dillon Gabriel, 92 overall, ranked 30
5. Jalen Milroe, 90 overall, ranked 71
6. Jaxson Dart, 90 overall, ranked 73
7. Jalon Daniels, 90 overall, ranked 79
8. Kaidon Salter, 90 overall, ranked 90
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado | 93 Overall
Somewhat surprisingly, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur takes the highest-ranked spot amongst quarterbacks. The Colorado quarterback was pretty good last year in his first year of power-5 football and it can be difficult to judge how good the best players on bad teams are.
Shedeur Sanders, considered the best quarterback in the country, is definitely not a sentiment shared by the majority of the football world. It's hard to agree with the leader of a 4-8 team being ranked above key players on 2 playoff teams.
Sanders definitely deserved an 88+ overall but 93 and the highest-rated QB in the game is certainly a bit much.
2. Carson Beck, Georgia | 93 Overall
Carson Beck led a 12-0 regular season and SEC championship game loss at the hands of Alabama last year. In a shocking twist of fate, after being ranked as top dog virtually the entire season, Georgia was left out of the playoff at 12-1 at the very last minute in favor of Alabama and Texas.
Many Georgia players and fans were upset by that. It was an unfortunate circumstance all around. Texas beat Bama and Bama beat Georgia so Georgia ended up as the odd man out.
Georgia will be entering 2024 on a revenge tour and as the snap taker on one of the nation's top teams, Carson Beck is certainly a deserving player to rated so highly and realistically should've been the highest rated QB in this game.
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas | 92 Overall
Coming off the best year they've had as a program in a long-while, Texas made it to the college football playoff last year before losing a no-defense allowed shootout to Washington in the semifinals. Ewers threw for 318 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs in that loss.
He's one of the best players on one of the best teams and a 92 overall feels reasonable and fair given no QBs rated higher than 93.
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon | 92 Overall
Dillon Gabriel has transferred a couple of times and the former Oklahoma quarterback now finds himself on Oregon. He was one of the most desired quarterbacks in the transfer portal and was a massive pickup for the Ducks.
Oregon is expected to be a true contender for a championship this year and Gabriel is a crucial reason why they have earned such expectations. The same overall as Quinn Ewers is potentially debatable but certainly not unreasonable. It's a decently fair evaluation of a good quarterback.
5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama | 90 Overall
To be honest, it's kind of hard to evaluate how highly rated Jalen Milroe should be. He's definitely not bad, and he was able to lead them to an SEC title and playoff appearance, but he also got benched for a guy who is currently a lacrosse national champion at ND and a WR walk-on for the Fighting Irish football team (Tyler Buchner), who also ended up getting benched for third stringer Ty Simpson.
It was a weird season for the Crimson Tide. Overall, this evaluation is fair but still kind of funny, when you think about how the trajectory of the guy Milroe was at one point benched for, has gone.
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss | 90 Overall
An Ole Miss transfer from USC, Dart had an incredible 2023-24 campaign and has been one of the most important pieces in turning Ole Miss back into a respectable good program. He threw for over 3,000 yards on the season and ended the year with a win against a top 10 Penn State in the Peach Bowl. This is a fine evaluation of a good QB.
7. Jalon Daniels, Kansas | 90 Overall
Daniels had a great year in 2022 and put both himself and the Jayhawks on the radars of everyone in the college football world. His 2023 campaign, however, was short and unfortunate. He only played in 3 games before getting injured and missing the rest of the season. In those 3 games he had 700 passing yards, 5 TDs, and 1 pick.
He's probably good enough to justify being rated as the seventh best quarterback in this game, but he's going to have ball out in real life to fully validate it since we didn't really get to see him much last year. He can easily be one of the most electric players in the country- if he stays on the field.
8. Kaidon Salter, Liberty | 90 Overall
Liberty has been one of the best group-of-5 teams in recent years. Kaidon Salter took a big leap forward from 2022 to 2023. In 2023 he played in more games and threw essentially the same number of interceptions (6 instead of 5) with good yardage and lots of touchdowns.
Liberty ended last season by getting absolutely manhandled by Oregon 45-6 in a New Years Six bowl. Salter was horrible in that game, despite not being sacked a single time. Whether Liberty as a team can take a leap forward and compete with the big dogs will remain to be seen, but Kaidon Salter probably did enough last year to justify being the nations eighth best quarterback.