How to Get Early Access to UFL
UFL is a free-to-play football game that many feel is rivaling FIFA due to its cost effectiveness and competitive gameplay partially designed by backer Cristiano Ronaldo. Developers are offering sports fans the chance to play the game early and we have the details.
When Is UFL Early Access?
UFL was originally stated to be released in August but it's been pushed back. The new release date is September 12, leaving some players disappointed. But you can play the game ahead of the release date if you take part in early access, which is from September 4-11th, 2024.
"This gives players a week dive into the game before the official launch," an official press release stated.
The early access will provide football fans with a chance to experience the game's highlights, which includes realistic gameplay that's focused on tactics and strategy. Developers also noted that the model of the game is "fair-to-play," meaning it's skill and "not spending" that will determine your success.
How to Get UFL Early Access
You can get early access to UFL if you pre-order the game. Any player that does so is guaranteed access from September 4th onward. You can pre-order UFL on Xbox and PlayStation. It's not going to be available for PC upon its release.
Soccer fans first experienced UFL during an open beta last month. Content creators enjoyed being a Squad Manager and forming their dream team. The realistic graphics and dramatic cut scenes have also intrigued sports fans. At the time, players enjoyed the gameplay itself but noticed a few issues and bugs that needed to be sorted out.
But is UFL really a "FIFA killer?" It's too early to say but many are hoping that it creates some pressure for EA, with many fans of the series feeling that FIFA has been a bit underwhelming as of late.