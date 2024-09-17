What is FC IQ? — All EA FC 25 Player Roles
EA SPORTS FC 25 is making a lot of changes to the game we know and love. FC IQ is one of the biggest changes coming to EA SPORTS FC 25, and it will completely change the way that you play the game. So, to get a headstart on your opponents, here’s a full explainer of the FC IQ system.
What is FC IQ?
FC IQ is a more in-depth way for players to manage their squad’s tactics and positions. Taking clear inspiration from the Football Manager series of games, this new feature allows players to have more control over each individual member of their squad.
FC IQ is built upon three foundations:
- Player Roles
- Team Tactics
- Smart Tactics
FC IQ Player Roles
Player Roles manage the way that players position themselves on the pitch when they’re not in-possession of the ball. In total, there are 52 different player roles in EA FC 25, with 3-5 roles per position which all have positive and negative effects.
Each player in EA FC 25 will be better or worse in certain roles, and this is based on real world data from past seasons of Football. For example, Havertz is a well rounded player and works as a Shadow Striker, Half-Winger and a Playmaker, but Bellingham is more suited to the Half-Winger role, and therefore will have a higher positive effect from it.
All Player Roles in EA FC 25
- GK (GK): Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper
- Full-Back (RB-LB): Fullback / Falseback / Wingback / Attacking Wingback
- Centre-Back (CB): Defender / Stopper / Ball-Playing Defender
- Defensive Midfielder (CDM): Holding / Centre Half / Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Centre Midfielder (CM): Box-to-Box / Holding / Deep-Lying Playmaker / Playmaker / Half-Winger
- Wide Midfielder (RM-LM): Winger / Wide Midfielder / Wide Playmaker / Inside Forward
- Attacking Midfielder (CAM): Playmaker / Shadow Striker / Half-Winger
- Winger (RW-LW): Winger / Inside Forward / Wide Playmaker
- Striker (ST): Advance Forward / Poacher / False 9 / Target Forward
Each role is different, mostly being either more attacking or more defensive. This allows players to completely customise their team to the way they want to play.
To add another layer of depth to the system, every player will have four levels of familiarity in their role. The more familiar they are, the better their work rate will be and therefore they will be in the correct position more consistently.
FC IQ Team Tactics
Team Tactics have been in EA FC for a while, but they’ve received an overhaul in EA F 25. Firstly, the system has been simplified, with players now given presets based on real life teams such as Manchester City, which makes things much easier for beginners.
Related Article: Everything New in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Youth Academy, Women’s Leagues & More
In addition, Team Tactics will now be analyzed by FC IQ, and give you preset player roles based on your tactics to help set up your team perfectly. Team Tactics also now have a share feature, allowing you to set up your team and send the code to your friend which they can then add to their squad.
FC IQ Smart Tactics
Smart Tactics is a new feature which gives players real-time suggestions during a match. This means that players will be able to make tactical changes on the fly based on FC IQ’s interpretation of what is best given the scenario on the pitch.
That’s everything you need to know about the new FC IQ system in EA SPORTS FC 25.