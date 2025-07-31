What is NBA Bounce? Release Date, Game Modes, and More
Gamers have been seeing different variations of basketball games, either released or slated for release in the future. Another one has popped up that will have everyone's curiosity with backing from an established brand.
As part of the Nintendo Direct announcements, a new basketball game was revealed, called NBA Bounce. The arcade-style game uses the logos of current NBA teams, with plenty of fun to be had in the game, with multiple features and modes.
What can gamers expect from NBA Bounce, and how is it different from the likes of NBA 2K? Here's everything that is known about the game:
Related Article: New Sports Games Confirmed for Switch 2 Launch This Year
What Gamers Can Expect with NBA Bounce?
This game has the NBA license, with all 30 teams being available to play. Gamers can play as teams and use their mascots as players on the court in a three-on-three format. All the courts and crowds will be tailored to support that team, specifically the player who will be selected to play.
According to the game's website, players will start as rookies before transitioning to a professional career. As they play, gamers will be able to unlock various rewards, including jerseys, sneakers, and mascots.
Gamers will be able to play solo or in co-op mode on the court. The game features intuitive controls on the controller and offers multiple game modes, including Training, Full Season, and Party Mode.
Related Article: Madden 26 Highest Rookie Ratings - Who's the Best Rookie?
While it doesn't specifically state what all gamers can do, the game offers a level of customization. Players will be able to create and customize their lineups, on which three players start in a game.
Outright Games developed the game. They have been responsible for other game titles featuring major brand names, including The Elf on the Shelf, The Grinch, Chicken Run, Dora the Explorer, and more.
Release Date and Console Availability for NBA Bounce
The game is scheduled for release sometime in the Fall of 2025, although a specific release date has not been announced at this time. NBA Bounce will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, and Steam.
Esports Impact
This appears to be a very kid-friendly game, perfect for introducing children to the sport of basketball. They can have fun scoring on the court with colorful characters while using easy controls as they navigate through how to play the game.
The game modes make it more fun for gamers to play against each other, as well as being able to win rewards to use different mascots and uniforms in games. It won't have the same of depth that NBA 2K has, but the change of pace would be nice for gamers.
Related Article: EA Sports FC 26 Promises Huge Changes Fans Have Been Begging For