When Can You Play NHL 26? Full Early Access Guide
- Learn how to play EA Sports NHL 26 up to a full week early by participating in the Early Access period
- See what game modes are returning and what major features are being added to the franchise in NHL 26
- Will NHL 26 be available on your console?
Hockey fans don't have to wait much longer for the return of EA Sports NHL 26 that is poised to bring a wave of new features, upgraded modes, and exclusive early access opportunities.
Whether you are looking to create your dream squad in Ultimate Team, develop your own pro career, or build a dynasty to take down the Florida Panthers, NHL 26 has something for you.
To help you prepare for the launch, we are breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming release of NHL 26, including release times, game modes, and how you can play the game an entire week early.
NHL 26 Editions Breakdown
There are two different versions of NHL 26 you can purchase that will give you varying in-game rewards as well as early access opportunities. Here is a breakdown of each edition you can purchase:
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- NHL 26 Base Game
- 500 NHL Points
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2)
- Matthew Tkachuk 99 OVR Player Item in NHL 25 (Pre-Order Incentive)
Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- 7-Days Early Access
- 4600 NHL Points
- HUT NHL Player Pack
- HUT Icon Choice Pack (86 OVR)
- HUT Heroes Choice Pack (84 OVR)
- HUT Starter Choice Pack (83 OVR)
- WOC Vanity Set
- WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2)
- Matthew Tkachuk 99 OVR Player Item in NHL 25 (Pre-Order Incentive)
Related Article: The Top 10 Overall Rated Players in EA Sports NHL 26
NHL 26 Early Access Period
The early access period for NHL 26 begins on Friday, September 5th at 12:00 PM ET.
Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive 7 days of early access that begins for every region simultaneously at the following times:
- West Coast US (PT): September 5 at 9:00 AM PT
- Mountain US (MT): September 5 at 10:00 AM MT
- Central US (CT): September 5 at 11:00 AM CT
- East Coast US (ET): September 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- United Kingdom (BST): September 5 at 5:00 PM BST
- Central Europe (CEST): September 5 at 6:00 PM CEST
How To Play NHL 26 Early Access For Free
EA Play members receive a 10-hour early access trial starting on September 5th. Note, the trial tracks in-game hours played and will expire once you have played for 10 hours.
If you are looking to participate in the early access window without pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition, you can sign up for an EA Play membership to participate.
NHL 26 Global Release Time
NHL 26 releases on September 12th, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET, and the following times worldwide:
- West Coast US (PT): September 12 at 9:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 12 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 12 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 12 at 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST):September 12 at 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 12 at 6:00 PM
What Platforms Can You Play NHL 26 On?
NHL 26 will only be offered on two platforms:
- Xbox Series X|S
- Playstation 5
Both the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available for purchase on each platform. You can pre-order either version of the game on the EA Sports NHL 26 website.
Can You Play NHL 26 On Nintendo Switch 2 or PC?
No, NHL 26 will not be releasing for the Nintendo Switch 2. The only two platforms that are expected to have access to NHL 26 are Xbox and Playstation.
EA has explicitly stated that there are no PC or Nintendo Switch releases planned for NHL 26.
Related Article: When Can You Play NBA 2K26? Full Early Access Guide
Every Game Mode in NHL 26
1. Play Now
Play Now allows you to matchup any two teams from the NHL and play against the CPU, or against friends.
In NHL 25, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) was integrated into Play Now along with each member of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.
2. Be a Pro
Be a Pro allows each player to live out their unique hockey journey. You will begin as a rookie and with your own created character and climb the NHL ranks to reach superstar status.
3. Hockey Ultimate Team
Hockey Ultimate Team returns in NHL 26 with the brand new HUT Seasons feature, seasonal progression, ranked matches, and new team-building mechanics.
Build your dream squad of current and former players by opening packs and completing progression challenges to upgrade your squad.
HUT Seasons is EA's brand new dynamic game mode experience in NHL 26 where "every match-up matters."
4. World of Chel
World of Chel is the primary competitive mode for the NHL franchise that allows players to create a personalized pro and play against others in a variety of game types.
Game types include 3v3, 1v1, and private matches.
EA Sports is upgrading the World of Chel in NHL 26 by "putting more control in your hands, from the way you build your skater to the challenges you chase each season."
5. Franchise
Franchise allows you to take the helm of any NHL franchise, managing everything from personnel, drafting, and gameplay.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Unveils New Street Kings Game Mode, Huge Changes to The City
New Ice-Q 2.0 Data Engine
EA Sports is debuting the ICE-Q 2.0 engine which utilizes data from NHL EDGE to make gameplay much more realistic.
This upgraded engine will impact nearly every system in the game from skating movement, shot physics, goalie awareness, presentation and graphics.
In NHL 26, players will move with physics that translate to the real game which is something that has been lacking in previous years. The ICE-Q 2.0 engine may be overlooked by many gamers, but it could potentially reshape the trajectory of the NHL franchise if it succeeds this year.
EA Sports NHL Esports Scene on Pause
After the conclusion of the NHL 24 World Finals, the EA Sports NHL World Championships were put on pause and their strategy is currently under evaluation with the goal of navigating the competitive gaming landscape moving forward.
With no announcement regarding the future of NHL esports, it is safe to assume this league will remain on pause until further announcements are made by EA Sports. EA has not released a timeline for when the league could potentially return.
There are still third parties hosting tournaments for competitive NHL gameplay that can be joined online. However, the competitive infrastructure put in place by EA in 2018 will remain on pause until further notice.