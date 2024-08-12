Esports illustrated

When Will Madden 25 Be Released?

The release of Madden 25 is right around the corner. We've got you covered with all you need to know about when you'll have access to the franchise's newest release.

Ben Fitzsimmons

Madden 25 is right around the corner and is setting up to be a massively important entry to the franchise. It's riding off the high of CFB 25's hype and bringing some of the improvements that game saw to the core gameplay over to Madden, on top of some new stuff like the BOOM Tech for tackling.

Madden 25 could easily end up being one of the most pivotal entries in the franchise. With many fans unsatisfied with the quality of the game over the years, and feeling rejuvenated from CFB 25, EA is certainly trying to strike while the iron is hot with this one.

Just like most modern video games, including CFB 25, EA is monetizing the ability to play the game sooner, depending on what edition of the game you purchase, you can get up to 3 days of early access. Below is the date and time for purchasers of the Standard Edition.

When Can You Play Madden 25?

Madden 25 launches everyone on August 16th, except for people on the west coast of the US in which case it launches on August 15th because of time zones. Below is a table to see when the game releases in each time zone.

Time Zone

Release Time

Los Angeles

9 PM August 15

New York

12 AM August 16

Brazil

1 AM August 16

London

5 AM August 16

Tokyo

1 PM August 16

Sydney

3 PM August 16

Madden 25 Early Access

To get early access to the game, you have to pre-order either the Deluxe Edition or MVP edition of the game. Below is a table showing the early access release date:

Time Zone

Release Time (Early Access)

Los Angeles

1 PM August 12

New York

4 PM August 12

Brazil

5 PM August 12

London

9 PM August 12

Tokyo

5 AM August 13

Sydney

7 AM August 13

Published
Ben Fitzsimmons

BEN FITZSIMMONS

Home/Sports Games