When Will Madden 25 Be Released?
Madden 25 is right around the corner and is setting up to be a massively important entry to the franchise. It's riding off the high of CFB 25's hype and bringing some of the improvements that game saw to the core gameplay over to Madden, on top of some new stuff like the BOOM Tech for tackling.
Madden 25 could easily end up being one of the most pivotal entries in the franchise. With many fans unsatisfied with the quality of the game over the years, and feeling rejuvenated from CFB 25, EA is certainly trying to strike while the iron is hot with this one.
Just like most modern video games, including CFB 25, EA is monetizing the ability to play the game sooner, depending on what edition of the game you purchase, you can get up to 3 days of early access. Below is the date and time for purchasers of the Standard Edition.
When Can You Play Madden 25?
Madden 25 launches everyone on August 16th, except for people on the west coast of the US in which case it launches on August 15th because of time zones. Below is a table to see when the game releases in each time zone.
Time Zone
Release Time
Los Angeles
9 PM August 15
New York
12 AM August 16
Brazil
1 AM August 16
London
5 AM August 16
Tokyo
1 PM August 16
Sydney
3 PM August 16
Madden 25 Early Access
To get early access to the game, you have to pre-order either the Deluxe Edition or MVP edition of the game. Below is a table showing the early access release date:
Time Zone
Release Time (Early Access)
Los Angeles
1 PM August 12
New York
4 PM August 12
Brazil
5 PM August 12
London
9 PM August 12
Tokyo
5 AM August 13
Sydney
7 AM August 13