Stormgate Release Guide — Early Access, PC Requirements, Release Date
Gamers are awaiting the arrival of Stormgate, a free-to-play RTS title that many believe will revive the genre. With base building, economy control, and all the other makings of a complex RTS game, here's how you can start playing right when the game launches this summer.
Stormgate Release Date
Stormgate has no official full release date right now. Frost Giant Studios has yet to share an official date but fans believe it's shaping up to be late 2024 or early 2025.
How to Get Early Access to Stormgate
Stormgate devs have announced the official date for the game's early access. This will allow gamers to start playing on August 13, 2024.
If you want to start playing today, however, you can purchase an Early Access Pack on Steam. You'll be able to experience three factions, seven 1v1 maps, six three-player co-op maps, and six campaign missions. Later this year, more content will be added to Stormgate early acecss, including a new co-op map and new campaigns.
Stormgate Pre-Orders
There is currently no way to pre-order Stormgate. The only option right now is to wait until the game's early access comes out on August 13 or purchase the Early Access Pack to start playing it today.
This means you also can't preload Stormgate.
Related: Everything We Know About Stormgate So Far
Stormgate PC Requirements
Stormgate is currently only available for PC players. If you want to start trying out the new RTS game, you need to make sure you have the right requirements for the game to run smoothly and uphold competitive integrity online.
Stormgate Minimum Requirements:
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- CPU: Intel Core i5-1300F
- File Size: 15 GB
- OS: Windows 10+ (64 bit)
Stormgate Recommended Requirements:
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- CPU: Intel Core i5-1300F
- File Size: 15 GB
- OS: Windows 10+ (64 bit)
Stormgate Storage Requirements
Stormgate only takes 15 GB of space. Make sure you have this much space on your PC before downloading the game. If you don't, you'll have to uninstall programs to make room or purchase more storage space.