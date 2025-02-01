Capcom Says Street Fighter 6 is Getting New Costumes… Eventually
Capcom is planning a mix up for future Street Fighter 6 content, including acting on player feedback for things like the Fighting Passes.
On Jan. 31, Capcom posted a statement addressing the numerous community requests for changes to Street Fighter 6 content, such as more outfits for the game’s main roster. There will still be a bit of a wait before anything big happens, however.
When Will Street Fighter 6 Get New Costumes?
According to Capcom, the development team has been working on new costumes for Street Fighter 6 since 2024. The current plan is to start releasing them in Summer 2025 across multiple waves, while also keeping players more informed of other changes coming soon.
“We’ve seen the requests from the community and would like to share that we’ve been working on new Fighting Ground character outfits since last year,” Capcom said. “However, please note it’s difficult to release every character outfit all at once due to the amount of time it takes to develop them. We plan to begin releasing them gradually starting this summer.”
Considering Costume Set 3 released on Nov. 21, 2023, any new costume drop will be big news for the community.
Along with that information, Capcom confirmed that Fighting Passes will also be changing in Year 3, which should start this Summer too.
When Year 3 content begins rolling out, Capcom plans to increase the amount of items in each Fighting Pass that players can actually use in the Fighting Ground. Other elements like how often they release and end might also change, though there was no specific information shared on that front.
Capcom is working on “delivering new experiences” too, with more details about DLC and content changes to be revealed in the coming months.
Related Article: When Does Mai Release in Street Fighter 6?