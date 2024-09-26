Two Huge Street Fighter Names Join Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Two of the original world warriors will be playable in the upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Today, SNK revealed that Street Fighter legends Chun-Li and Ken will join the roster as guest characters.
Both characters will join the game as part of its first DLC Season Pass. Ken will be released in Summer 2024 with Chun-Li joining the cast in Winter 2025.
This continues a string of collabs between SNK and Capcom from the revival of classic titles in a new collection to the addition of King of Fighters and Fatal Fury star Terry Bogard as a playable character in Street Fighter 6.
The trailer does not show any gameplay for the two characters and the teaser imagery appears to show their Street Fighter 6 models.
Despite being out of the spotlight for 26 years, this revival of the Fatal Fury franchise is continuing to draw surprising names. The game made global headlines last week when soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo teased that he could be coming to Fatal Fury as a playable character.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will release on April 24, 2025 for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.