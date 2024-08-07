Esports World Cup Street Fighter 6 Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The FGC is gearing up for a hype weekend of incredible Street Fighter 6 matches at the Esports World Cup. The best players from all over the world are coming together to prove themselves on an international stage for a massive prize pool. Here's how to tune in.
Esports World Cup Street Fighter 6 Pros
Some of the top pros in the world are in the Esports World Cup to compete in the Street Fighter 6 tournament after qualifying in various tournaments throughout the year. This includes the Last Chance Qualifier that happened last weekend, which was heavily criticized for its poor production and stream quality.
Here are the pro players that are ready to prove themselves:
Group A
- gachikun
- Punk
- Ryukichi
- NL
Group B
- Problem X
- Rainpro
- Lexx
- AngryBird
Group C
- Phenom
- Itabashi Zangief
- Kakeru
- NoahTheProdigy
Group D
- Zhen
- Xiao Hai
- MenaRD
- Dual Kevin
Group E
- Chris Wong
- Hikaru
- Vxbao
- DCQ
Group F
- Oil King
- Kawano
- Tachikawa
- Nephew
Group G
- NuckleDu
- Bonchan
- Tokido
- Leshar
Group H
- Higuchi
- Big Bird
- moke
- pugera
Esports World Cup Street Fighter 6 Format
The 32 competitors will be narrowed down through a three-part tournament.
The First Phase has eight groups of four players each. Each group will go through a double-elimination bracket with the first player to three being declared the winner of each match. The top two players from each group will advance to the Second Phase.
The Second Phase has four groups of four players. Each group plays a double-elimination bracket again and each match will be first to three wins. At this point, the top two players from each group will advance to the Third Phase.
The Third Phase is a single-elimination bracket so it will be much more intense. This is different from most fighting game tournaments that have a Losers Bracket. All matches are first to five, with the winner at the end of the phase being declared the winner and receiving $300K.
Esports World Cup SF6 Schedule
There are four days of action ahead for Street Fighter 6 fans.
- Day 1, Thursday, August 8: Phase 1 Groups
- Day 2, Friday, August 9: Phase 1 Groups
- Day 3: Saturday, August 10: Phase 2 Groups
- Day 4, Sunday, August 11: Phase 2 Groups and Playoffs
Every day begins at 5 AM PST. It's bright and early for the FGC but you won't want to miss some of these matches.
How to Watch the EWC Street Fighter 6 Tournament
The EWC SF6 stream is on the official EWC YouTube and Twitch. If you can't wake up in time, there will be VODs to check out!