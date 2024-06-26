When Does M. Bison Release In Street Fighter 6?
M. Bison is the next fighter coming to Street Fighter 6. Here is when you can expect to try him out.
The Year 2 characters coming as DLC to Street Fighter 6 later this year have been announced, with M. Bison being the first of the group to be added to the fighting game. Despite the lineup just being announced, M. Bison is already coming very soon.
When Is M. Bison Coming to Street Fighter 6?
M. Bison is coming to Street Fighter 6 on June 26, 2024.
The exact time has not been officially announced but hardcore fans already have some ideas. It's believed that servers will go down at 9 PM PST and M. Bison will become available around midnight.
However, you can play M. Bison offline while servers are down. You'll just need to download the patch and then run the game offline.
Who Is M. Bison?
M. Bison was first added to the Street Fighter roster in Street Fighter 2. He's the head of a criminal organization called the Shadaloo and uses Psycho Power to rush down enemies. M. Bison has been in every Street Fighter ever since the second but will have a big makeover this time around.
Despite his new look, M. Bison will still be known for his powerful offensive techniques. He deals massive damage with Psycho Crusher and Devil Reverse, bringing the action into the air.
Once unlocked, M. Bison can be found in World Tour. Here, you can learn his moves and unlock his second outfit, a callback to an iconic look.