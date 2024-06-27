Where To Find M. Bison In SF6's World Tour
M. Bison is the newest addition in Street Fighter 6 and he's already turning heads. With his debut in the game, that also means he's got his own short story in the World Tour mode as well. And just like the last few characters to enter the game, unlocking M. Bison as a master will take some time. So here's how you can find Bison in World Tour mode as quickly as possible.
What You Need Before Hand
The Bison quest itself isn't too long but there are a few things you'll want to do before you dive into it. There are a couple of roadblock segments that you can mitigate by working ahead. First and foremost, you'll want to unlock Ed, A.K.I. and learn some moves from JP. By doing this you'll already know where the quest NPCs are and you have the most options for a segment we'll talk about later. In addition to that, you'll want your avatar fighter to be at least level 70 if you want to complete everything related to this quest.
Getting To M. Bison
Once you do our little homework above, teleport over to Old Nayshall in World Tour mode. There, you'll get a text from Foo (a.k.a. SFV's F.A.N.G.). He'll ask you to take some photos of a mysterious animal. This will automatically begin when you zone into Nayshall so make sure you do active tracking on the quest so the markers pop up on your map.
Make sure you select "Mission Mode" when activating your camera to complete the tasks. Do all three and you'll learn that the real animal you're looking for is in the north of Nayshall at night. Switch to nighttime at your hideout and head up to the very north of Old Nayshall. There you'll be greeted with a short cutscene. Follow the animal and you'll get your first encounter with M. Bison.
Upon completing that part of the quest you'll have to return to F.A.N.G. in Metro City. After talking to him, fast travel to any other point in Metro City and he will text you again informing you that you need to unlock "Psycho Power" before you can return to Nayshall and proceed with the rest of the quest.
How To Get Psycho Power
Remember when we told you to unlock Ed and train with JP? Here's why. Those two characters are the only others in the game that utilize Psycho Power. So what you'll need to do is train up using either one of their styles until they teach you their level 1 super moves (Chornobog for JP or Psycho Storm for Ed) . If you've given them their best gift item (Antique Playing Cards for JP & Old Boxing Almanac for Ed), you'll have most of the points needed to learn their super moves. Once you do that, equip the move in your level 1 super slot and head to the Arena in Nayshall.
Once there, you'll talk to the woman at the very top of the stairs to the right and she'll ask you to display your power. All you have to do here is land your new Psycho Power'd up level 1 move a few times and you'll pass the test. After that, you'll get transported to the Secret Lab where M. Bison and two more tests await.
The first test you'll be asked the same task as before only now you'll have to hit the super move five times instead of three. After that, you'll have to land a 10 hit-combo on a really tough enemy. It helps here to have a multi-hitting special or super move. Chun-Li's Lightning Kicks and Hoyoku-sen are great for this challenge. Do that and you'll be able to call M. Bison your new master.