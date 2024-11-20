Supervive Teams with Tyler1 for Open Beta Emotes
MOBA/Hero-shooter hybrid Supervive has officially launched into open beta following the surprise success of its public demo during Steam Next Fest. As part of its launch celebration, the game has partnered with popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 for the first in a new line of animated content creator emotes.
According to a release, all revenue from the emotes will go directly to the creator. Supervive has more partnered creator emotes in the works that will be revealed at a later date.
Tyler1 was among the most popular broadcasters during the Next Fest playtest according to SullyGnome, averaging 8K concurrent viewers while streaming the new game. Only NoWay4u, a top German LoL streamer, Emiru, who is in contention for Streamer of the Year, and Caedrel, who rose to the top of LoL broadcasting with his Worlds costreams, ranked ahead of Tyler1.
How to Get Tyler1 Emotes in Supervive
The Tyler1 emote pack includes three animated emotes:
- T1 - Authentic
- T1 - Damage Check
- T1 - I Told You
The bundle is available for 475 Theorycraft Coin, the game's paid currency. a bundle of 475 TC can be purchased for $4.99. Supervive currently offers an Early Bird Bundle with 1500 Theorycraft Coins and a unique emote for $4.99.
Full TC bundle prices are as follows:
Theorycraft Coin
Price
475 TC
$4.99
1,000 TC
$9.99
2,000 TC
$19.99
3,650 TC
$34.99
5,350 TC
$49.99
11,000 TC
$99.99
Supervive is free to play on Steam for Windows. The game is developed by Theorycraft Games. It was one of the breakout hits of Steam Next Fest, reaching a peak viewership on Twitch during the week-long playtest of 122,482. Supervive hit a peak player count of 16K during the playtest, which it is poised to shatter on launch day. At time of writing, just a few hours into the open beta launch, the game is already at 15K players in-game.