What's in the Disney Lorcana Gateway — Content, Release Date

Gateway is a way for beginners to learn to play Disney Lorcana.

Olivia Richman

Disney Lorcana is about to drop its Gateway collection for new trading card game players.

If you're a beginner fan of the Disney Lorcana TCG, Ravensburger has created a standalone game called Gateway. It's structured more like a board game to make it a bit easier for newcomers to figure out faster.

Disney Lorcana Gateway

Disney Lorcana Gateway Content

  • 1 Game Board 
  • 2 Starting Decks (30 cards each) 
  • 4 Reward Packs (18 cards each) 
  • 30 Damage Counters 
  • 2 Double-Sided Character Movers 
  • 2 Character Bases 
  • 1 Rulebook 
  • 1 Guidebook with QR Codes Linking to How-to-Play Video Tutorials 
  • 2 Deck Tips Pamphlets 

Disney Lorcana's Gateway comes with an instruction manual as well as links to a video tutorial to make it easy to pick up. There are also "graduated" instructions for players that want to build their own deck once they've learned the rules and feel comfortable.

When Is Disney Lorcana Gateway Coming Out?

Gateway will come out on August 9, 2024.

This board game will be available at local game stores and mass retailers nationwide at this date. Call card shops to see if they will be carrying Gateway next month.

It will be $24.99.

