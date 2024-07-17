Disney Lorcana May Come to PC and Console Soon
Disney Lorcana gameplay may be coming to PC and console.
A Disney leaker from Spain recently shared a rumor that the trading card game Disney Lorcana will get an adaptation for console and PC. It may have a bit of a different form, however, and be a video game instead of a live platform for practicing against other online friends.
It's not confirmed by Disney or Ravensburger but it would explain why Pixelborn was forced to shut down.
Can You Play Disney Lorcana Online?
Right now, no.
The Lorcana community was saddened to learn that Disney had reached out to the creators of Pixelborn and asked them to shut down the program. At the time, it was the only way to play the game online for practice between tournaments and to test out new decks. The reason was apparently related to "intellectual property" owned by Disney.
Soon after, the creators of Pixelborn announced Pixelborn Connect, which would avoid the use of intellectual property by having players compete via webcam. They'd both show their board on stream instead of uploading art online. Disney didn't like this either, however, and it was shut down before it even released.
This left Disney Lorcana players distraught. How would they practice online? Many wondered if Ravensburger had anything in the works, which would explain why something like Pixelborn Connect wasn't even allowed. This new rumor would answer that.
While some TCG players remained salty about the loss of Pixelborn, others said that the creation of an online Disney Lorcana game would be a W for the community. One fan even said it'd be great to play Disney Lorcana on the go with their Nintendo Switch.
Of course, Disney hasn't confirmed this Disney Lorcana video game just yet. And we aren't certain which consoles it'd be on once released.