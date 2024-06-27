How to Play the Neopets Battledome TCG
Neopet's card game has officially dropped. If you're looking to pick up a few booster packs, here's how to play Neopets Battledome so you can get started.
There are two seperate decks when you set up. One deck is only your Pets, which are your attackers. The other deck is all of your other cards which aim to power up your Pet. So when choosing cards, select cards that will help you find useful cards that support your Pets. For example, if your Pet has high defense, you may want to put cards in your deck that focus on healing and blocking damage to play ino its strengths.
How to Set Up Neopets Battledome
The Neopets Battledome match is a best of three. You both have one Pet out, which you can select out of your Pet deck. Once a Pet's health is depleted to zero, the entire board is wiped clear and you start your second round with a new Pet. Whoever wins twice is the overall winner!
As you can see in the above image from Tricky Gym, every Pet has three stats: Attack, Defense, and Agility. The attack stat represents how many dice you'll have to roll, defense is how many you'll roll to defend yourself from incoming attacks, and agility is how many re-rolls you have once both players have rolled. You will attack once per turn.
A 4, 5, and 6 are successful attacks. You'll also need a 4, 5, or 6 to defend. However many dice go through, that's how much damage you'll do. For example, if you roll two 5's and neither are defended, you'll do 2 damage.
Card Types in Neopets Battledome
You draw one card per turn. These cards may be Codestones, Equips, Potions, and more. You can attach one Codestone per turn. When placed underneath your Pet, a Codestone levels them up. You can have up to three Equips on your Pet but they all have a certain level your Pet needs to be beore they can be attached. Equips will increase your Pet's stats. Cards like Potions and more will let you draw cards, heal your Pet, and other useful actions. You can play one card (aside from your Codestone) per turn so choose wisely.
You can watch card game expert Tricky Gym play a few rounds here. It seems like it's an easy card game to pick up, whether you're a competitive TCG player or new to card games.