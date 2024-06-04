Neopets Battledome TCG Brings Neopia To Life
A Neopets trading card game is coming.
We all have a Neopets account or two (with starving Neopets). For anyone that was obsessed with collecting paintbrushes and treasure maps or was addicted to getting a high score in Meerca Chase, the popular website is now coming to life in the form of a card game.
Upper Deck has announced a collaboration with Neopets to bring "the virtual world of Neopia" to a TCG. The TCG will be available at local game shops in North America starting June 26, 2024.
What is the Neopets Battledome TCG?
The Neopets TCG is a fast-paced strategy card game that includes Neopets, Faeries, paint brushes, legends, equipment, Codestones, and more. Two players will have best-of-three matches that include strategic gameplay and dice battles.
There will be starter decks that include everything you need to begin playing and there will also be booster packs that can improve the starter decks or include collectible cards to pull.
“Millennials thrive on nostalgia, and there’s no better way to revisit your youth than with the iconic Neopets brand,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “Our new Neopets Battledome Trading Card Game bridges generations, offering adults a throwback to their favorite childhood characters and younger collectors and gamers an introduction to the exciting magic that Neopia brings. This TCG is another great example of how we’re accomplishing our mission to deliver the experiences both players and collectors crave.”
According to Upper Deck's official press release, there will be more sets released in the future. There will also be a website that helps players locate stores with Noepet Battledome packs and products. The site will also have a deck building tool.
How Much Does Neopets Battledome Cost?
The starter decks will be $19.99 and the booster packs will be $3.99. You will find them on the Upper Deck site as well as local card stores.