Where to Buy Neopets Battledome TCG Product

It's hard to find Neopets Battledome TCG booster packs at the moment but they are out there!

The Neopets Battledome TCG is out and a lot of card players are enjoying the simple and fun battles. However, it's been a bit tricky to find cards to build a deck. Here's where you can find the Neopets Battledome booster packs!

Where to Buy the Neopets Battledome TCG

A lot of trading card game players are used to finding cards being sold in booster packs and singles online and at local card shops. But the Neopets Battledome TCG isn't as widespread just yet.

One of the easiest ways to get the Neopets Battledome cards is on the Upper Deck Store. Upper Deck is the company that partnered with Neopets to create the game so you can find everything you'd need on their site. Currently, there are two starter decks and a large box of boosters if you want to build your own.

Upper Deck also has a store locator which allows you to find stores in your area that sell their products. Once you find a store in a convenient location, contact them to find out if they sell Neopets Battledome booster packs and starter decks!

A quick look at TCG Player didn't come with any hits for "Neopets Battledome." Right now, it may be hard to buy singles or know the value of individual cards.

Neopets Battledome TCG store

How Much Are Neopets Battledome Cards?

Neopets Battledome booster packs, which have 8 cards inside, cost about $3.75 to $5 depending where you purchase them. You can get a starter deck to get a good idea how a deck is put together for $20. Starter decks come with:

  • 55 cards (1 Exclusive Fire Uni Foil Neopet, 2 Common Neopets, 48 Common Cards, 4 Foil Cards)
  • 10 Exclusive Fire Dice
  • 1 Rulesheet/Playsheet
  • 1 Exclusive Avatar redeemable on Neopets.com
