Heihachi Mishima Coming For Tekken 8 in 2024
Heihachi Mishima has been announced as the third DLC character for Tekken 8 at Evo 2024.
Right before the finals began, Director Katsuhiro Harada revealed that Mishima is coming to Tekken 8. The game launched earlier this year and has become one of the biggest fighting games in the esports scene. Now, Heihachi Mishima is coming as the third DLC character.
This came as a bit of a surprise to Tekken fans since Mishima was thrown into a volcano at the end of Tekken 8. Harada also seemingly confirmed that the character was "completely dead" but now it seems that Mishima and his entire family is alive and well — and coming to fight.
Unfortunately, no gameplay was really shown in the trailer. The short reveal did show some familiar moves, however, so he probably will have a similar playstyle, a form of karate called Goju-Ryu. The trailer also makes it seem like Heihachi Mishima will be a big part of the Story Mode expansion. We can see him walking through a fiery world clearly not impacted by the volcano at all.
Heihachi Mishima Release Date
The release date for Heihachi Mishima is not known. The trailer shows that he's probably coming around Fall 2024 and there will be another DLC fighter in the winter. For now, get ready for Lidia, who is coming tomorrow.