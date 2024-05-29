Gear Up for the TFT 5-Year Anniversary Event — Everything We Know
Time sure flies by quickly as Teamfight Tactics is about to turn five years old. What started as an experimental game mode has become one of the most popular strategy games in the world that is still going strong heading into its sixth year. While currently on its 11th expansion, the TFT 5 Year Bash celebrates the history of the game so far and its player base with a celebration full of surprises and rewards.
Here is everything you need to know about the month-long TFT 5 Year Bash when the party starts on Wednesday, June 12th, and lasts through Monday, July 15th.
Free Battle Pass
Although every battle pass in TFT has a free track, most of the good rewards are usually locked away in the premium versions. Still, for the TFT 5 Year Bash, everyone is invited to take part in the festivities with the 5 Year Bash exclusive battle pass which of course, is given to every player.
This battle pass includes unique rewards including two emotes and the Anniversary Pengu Little Legend. Here is a breakdown of all the rewards from the battle pass.
-500 Treasure Tokens (used to pull Mythic content like Tacticians and Arenas)
-300 Star Shards (used to upgrade the Star Level of owned Tacticians)
-All Skill Emote
-Anniversary Pengu Little Legend
-1st or 8th Emote
Log In Rewards
On top of the free battle pass that every player gets to partake in, Riot is giving every player a free goodie bag of rewards just for showing up. From June 12th through July 15th, players who log in for 10 days will receive rewards each day. These consist of Treasure Tokens but if players log in for all 10 days, they will receive the “I Celebrate” Pengu emote.
The amount of Treasure Tokens is nothing to sneeze at either as players that log in for 10 days will accumulate an extra 500 treasure tokens.
New Game Mode
The Set 3.5 Revival game mode was a huge success as it allowed players to tap into their nostalgia for some of the best times in TFT during the TFT: Galaxies expansion. Although there might be more Set revivals in the future, Riot has decided to take the best parts of every single set and put them into one big birthday bash.
Pengu’s Party is a game mode that will take two traits from each set that were unique to their own set and throw them into one All-Star set to maximize the chaos and the fun. A brand new experience with old-school favorites.
Details on the cast will be revealed at a later date. Players will be able to check out the Pengu’s Party game mode before it hits live servers by checking out the Public Beta Environment starting Wednesday, May 29th.