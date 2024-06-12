TFT Patch 14.12 - Happy Birthday TFT
As Teamfight Tactics turns five years old, the next patch of the game is a celebration of not only how far the game has come from its beginnings but it also contains some exciting changes for players looking to grind the ranked ladder as the set hits its home stretch. With a brand new game mode, some system changes, and balance adjustments, players will not want to miss out on TFT Patch 14.12 when it hits the live servers on Wednesday, June 12th. Here is a breakdown of everything players will need to know.
TFT's 5 Year Bash
Starting with Patch 14.12 and ending with patch 14.14, TFT will have an in-client celebration that brings in a brand new game mode, battle pass and cosmetics. These will all be live when the patch goes live.
For a full in-depth look at what players can expect for the TFT 5 Year bash, check out the breakdown here
System Changes
In Patch 14.8, Riot Games made changes to the shop odds at Level 7 to curb the dominance of three-cost reroll compositions that took the metagame over for the early parts of TFT Set 11. But now that the game is in a healthier state with standard four and five-cost comps pushing their way into the meta, reroll comps have taken too much of a hit.
In an attempt to harmonize the metagame, Riot is reverting the Level 7 shop odds to give some of the reroll comps some love.
- Level 7 shop odds: 20/33/36/10/1% to 19/30/40/10/1%
Traits
A number of changes are coming to the trait deparment in Patch 14.12 which is highighted by a nerf to the Duelist trait and buffs to the Reaper and Exalted traits. Sniper and Trickshots are being touched as well.
- Duelist AS per stack: 5/10/14/18% >>> 5/9/13/18%
- Exalted 5 XP per turn: 1 >>> 2
- Reaper 4 Bleed duration: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
- Sniper Damage increase per hex: 8/18/35% >>> 8/17/33%
- Trickshot Ricochet damage: 40/60% >>> 45/60%
Units
Not a ton of big changes in the unit department but a number of two and three-cost units are being buffed in hopes of increasing their play as viable reroll comps. Kayn is one unit Riot is focusing on in this patch with buffs to his traits and flat AD buff.
Aatrox
- Ability damage: 260/390/600% AP to 275/415/645% AP
Janna
- Ability damage: 180/270/415% AP to 190/285/445% AP
Lux
- Ability damage: 225/340/525% AP to 240/360/560% AP
Riven
- Ability damage: 190/190/200% AD to 200/200/215% AD
- Ability 3rd cast damage: 300/300/310% AD to 310/310/325% AD
Senna
- Ability damage: 230/230/245% AD + 10/15/25% AP to 245/245/260% AD +
10/15/25% AP
Soraka
- Ability damage: 260/390/600% AP to 260/390/650% AP
- Ability secondary damage: 120/180/290% AP to 120/180/305% AP
Yone
- AS: 0.85 to0.9
Annie
- Mana: 70/140 to 70/120
Galio
- Mana: 70/140 to 70/120
Kayn
- AD: 75 to 80
Hwei
- Ability damage: 180/270/2000% AP to 195/290/2000% AP
Lissandra
- Loot chance: 40% to 45%