Best Comps in TFT Set 12
The newest Teamfight Tactics expansion has finally dropped with Magic n'Mayhem causing all sorts of fun and chaos around The Covergence. With many players diving into TFT Set 12, questions of what the best comps to play may be at the forefront of players minds as they look to beat their friends and climb the ranked ladder.
With the help of data from MetaTFT.com and the analysis from EI's TFT expert, finding the best comp to play has never been easier. Here are the top five comps in TFT Set 12 for Patch 14.15
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
1. Vanguard Syndra
Perhaps the best comp in the early days of the debut of TFT Set 12 is a powerful mage reroll comp headlined by the two-cost champion Syndra. She does unreal damage that rivals even five-cost champions and she gets it out in a hurry. The rest of the comp is mostly big tanks in the frontline that are also reroll candidates with the main two being Galio and Mordekaiser. Aim to three-star the trio and the lobby is yours.
Related Article: Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.15: Welcome to Magic n'Mayhem
2. Preserver Kalista
One of the top comps in PBE has made its way to the live servers as Kalista and company are at the top of the early tier list in TFT Set 12. This comp is a little on the expensive side using four four-cost champions as its primary item holders. The star of the show is of course Kalista but the supporting cast of Fiora, Nasus and Rakan are fantastic secondary carries with the latter two being the main frontline.
3. Shapeshifter Cassiopeia
A trend can be seen pretty easily in this list as a majority of the comps are reroll based. That's because early on in the set, the power level of some of the low-cost carries are not fully realized by the balance team and a couple of overtuned champions can slip through the cracks. With that said, Cassiopeia with a Shapeshifter frontline makes for one of the most powerful reroll comps in TFT Set 12
4. Preserver Fiora
One comp that is quickly picking up steam on MetaTFT.com is Preserver Fiora. Like the Kalista comp, Fiora does include a team of four-cost champions but unlike Kalista, the roster is almost entirely different. Alongside Fiora are Gwen and Karma who create a trio of carries while Nasus and Rakan handle frontline duties. If you have a slew of offensive items and a lot of econ, go for this comp.
Related Article: Teamfight Tactics Magic n' Mayhem Battle Pass 1 - Rewards
5. Mage Veigar
For many Mage-centric comps to thrive, they need a very strong tank to be able to withstand the enemy team while the main carry in the back peppers down the board. It’s really nice when both of those things can come from the same trait. Veigar and Vex are a duo of three-cost mage champions that fulfill both of those roles, Vex handles the frontline while Veigar handles the DPS from the back.