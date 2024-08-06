Best Units in TFT Set 12
Although the new Teamfight Tactics expansion has been well received from the balance side of things with multiple comps being viable on release, there is still some sort of frustration with what is currently meta. The good news of there being multiple meta carries has been countered by the bad news that it's all reroll comps.
When looking at the data from MetaTFT.com and using analysis from EI’s TFT expert, two-cost reroll champions have taken the game by storm. Here is a look at the best units and champions in TFT Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem during Patch 14.15.
1. Syndra
At the top of the list is the main star in the best performing comp in Set 12 so far, Syndra. As a low-cost Mage, Syndra specializes in ramping her spell to hit benchmarks in each round as her ability upgrades with each cast. Essentially, if a player can get her to cast as fast as possible, Syndra gets to the point where she on average will do five digit damage numbers which is more than any four-cost carry is going to do.
2. Cassiopeia
Right behind her is Syndra’s partner in crime, Cassiopea. It just so happens that the two two-cost Incantors who specialize in attacking as fast as possible are the two best champions in the entire game. Like Syndra, Cass wants attack speed but it's not because her ability ramps, instead, she has empowered auto attacks that deal bonus magic damage for a duration after she casts.
So unlike Syndra who wants Nashor’s Tooth, Cass wants raw attack speed in the form of Rageblade. Slap a couple on her and Cass turns into one of the two best magic damage dealers.
3. Kog’Maw
If you haven't picked up on the trend yet, two-cost attack speed carries are the top dawgs in Patch. And while the other two have been magic damage focused, Kog’Maw is the best attack damage carry on the patch. But unlike the other two champions above him, Kog’Maw’s ability actually gives him built-in attack speed so players will want mana generation to get him going alongside raw damage like Infinity Edge and Last Whisperer.
4. Kalista
The top five champions are not entirely filled with two-cost carries, there are a couple of traditional four cost carries that make the list with the best of the bunch being Kalista. Although she is not a two-cost carry, she might actually be the most attack speed dependent carry in the game but she does it so well. Just slap a rageblade on her and the Faerie Crown you get for having the Faerie trait active and Kalista turns into one of the best backline ramping carries in the game.
5. Fiora
Rounding out the top five carry champions is the lone one on the list that doesn't care too much about attack speed but instead goes for the traditional damage plus healing combo. Fiora, the attack damage melee champion is so good in Set 12 as she is able to get backline access while chunking the enemy frontline in the process. She is usually paired with Gwen to activate the Warrior trait and honestly, Gwen could of been in the five slot as well but Fiora edges her out in the data.